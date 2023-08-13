Home Tech News Fiction writers fear the rise of AI, but also see it as a story to tell

Fiction writers fear the rise of AI, but also see it as a story to tell

For a vast number of book writers, artificial intelligence is a threat to their livelihood and the very idea of creativity.

By:AP
| Updated on: Aug 13 2023, 16:24 IST
Swiggy looks to shape the future of menu design, introduces score tool
Swiggy has launched the “Menu Score Tool” to enhance the restaurant experience and offerings. This tool will provide restaurants with a data-driven dashboard and will give insights to optimize menus.
1/6 Swiggy has launched the “Menu Score Tool” to enhance the restaurant experience and offerings. This tool will provide restaurants with a data-driven dashboard and will give insights to optimize menus. (Google playstore)
image caption
2/6 According to the company, this new tool aims to shape the future of menu design and customer engagement. It uses data analytics to create a user-friendly dashboard that highlights user preferences and provides competitive analysis. (Swiggy)
image caption
3/6 The menu score tool empowers restaurants with recommendations for menu categories, dishes, images, add-ons, and combos to improve their services and make their menu more attractive as per customer needs. (Swiggy)
Swiggy
4/6 The tools will provide insights into menu performance with a score on a scale of 100 at both the brand and individual outlet levels. It will measure the menu’s overall performance to encourage restaurants to improve. In addition, the tool provides data regarding menu scores of nearby places, giving users to assess their competition and find areas for advancement. (MINT_PRINT)
The tool will also provide a granular level which means that restaurants will be able to offer top-performing dishes preferred by the customer. 
5/6 The tool will also provide a granular level which means that restaurants will be able to offer top-performing dishes preferred by the customer.  (MINT_PRINT)
Swapnil Bajpai, VP, Supply, Swiggy, said, 
6/6 Swapnil Bajpai, VP, Supply, Swiggy, said,  "We believe the Menu Score Tool will bring a positive impact on the way restaurants approach menu optimization, enabling them to attract more customers and fostering organic business growth.” (MINT_PRINT)
artificial intelligence
View all Images
SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line during their ongoing strike outside Sunset Bronson studios and Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 11, 2023. (REUTERS)

For a vast number of book writers, artificial intelligence is a threat to their livelihood and the very idea of creativity. More than 10,000 of them endorsed an open letter from the Authors Guild this summer, urging AI companies not to use copyrighted work without permission or compensation.

At the same time, AI is a story to tell. and no longer just in science fiction.

As present in the imagination as politics, the pandemic or climate change, AI has become part of the narrative for a growing number of novelists and short story writers who only need to follow the news to imagine a world upended.

“I'm frightened by artificial intelligence, but also fascinated by it. There's a hope for divine understanding, for the accumulation of all knowledge, but at the same time there's an inherent terror in being replaced by non-human intelligence," said Helen Phillips, whose upcoming novel “Hum” tells of a wife and mother who loses her job to AI.

“We've been seeing more and more about AI in book proposals,” said Ryan Doherty, vice president and editorial director at Celadon Books, which recently signed Fred Lunzker's novel “Sike,” featuring an AI psychiatrist.

“It's the zeitgeist right now. And whatever is in the cultural zeitgeist seeps into fiction,” Doherty said.

Other AI-themed novels expected in the next two years include Sean Michaels' “Do You Remember Being Born?", in which a poet agrees to collaborate with an AI poetry company; Bryan Van Dyke's “In Our Likeness,” about a bureaucrat and a fact-checking program with the power to change facts; and A.E. Osworth's “Awakened,” about a gay witch and her titanic clash with AI.

Crime writer Jeffrey Diger, known for his thrillers set in contemporary Greece, is working on a novel touching upon AI and the metaverse, the outgrowth of being “continually on the lookout for what's percolating on the edge of societal change,” he said.

Authors are invoking AI to address the most human questions.

In Sierra Greer's “Annie Bot,” the title name is an AI mate designed for a human male. For Greer, the novel was a way to explore her character's “urgent desire to please,” adding that a robot girlfriend enabled her “to explore desire, respect, and longing in ways that felt very new and strange to me.”

Amy Shearn's “Animal Instinct” has its origins in the pandemic and in her personal life; she was recently divorced and had begun using dating apps.

“It's so weird how, with apps, you start to feel as if you're going person-shopping,” she said. “And I thought, wouldn't it be great if you could really pick and choose the best parts of all these people you encounter and sort of cobble them together to make your ideal person?"

“Of course,” she added, "I don't think anyone actually knows what their ideal person is, because so much of what draws us to mates is the unexpected, the ways in which people surprise us. That said, it seemed like an interesting premise for a novel.”

Some authors aren't just writing about AI, but openly working with it.

Earlier this year, journalist Stephen Marche used AI to write the novella “Death of An Author,” for which he drew upon everyone from Raymond Chandler to Haruki Murakami. Screenwriter and humorist Simon Rich collaborated with Brent Katz and Josh Morgenthau for “I Am Code,” a thriller in verse that came out this month and was generated by the AI program “code-davinci-002.” (Filmmaker Werner Herzog reads the audiobook edition).

Osworth, who is trans, wanted to address comments by “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling that have offended many in the trans community, and to wrest from her the power of magic. At the same time, they worried the fictional AI in their book sounded too human, and decided AI should speak for AI.

Osworth devised a crude program, based on the writings of Machiavelli among others, that would turn out a more mechanical kind of voice.

“I like to say that CHATgpt is a Ferrari, while what I came up with is a skateboard with one square wheel. But I was much more interested in the skateboard with one square wheel,” they said.

Michaels centers his new novel on a poet named Marian, in homage to poet Marianne Moore, and an AI program called Charlotte. He said the novel is about parenthood, labor, community, and also "this technology's implications for art, language and our sense of identity.”

Believing the spirit of “Do You Remember Being Born?” called for the presence of actual AI text, he devised a program that would generate prose and poetry, and uses an alternate format in the novel so readers know when he's using AI.

In one passage, Marian is reviewing some of her collaboration with Charlotte.

“The preceding day's work was a collection of glass cathedrals. I reread it with alarm. Turns of phrase I had mistaken for beautiful, which I now found unintelligible,” Michaels writes. “Charlotte had simply surprised me: I would propose a line, a portion of a line, and what the system spat back upended my expectations. I had been seduced by this surprise.”

And now AI speaks: “I had mistaken a fit of algorithmic exuberance for the truth.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 16:24 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win
Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
Call of Duty
Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets