Firecrackers ban? Discover how electronic firecrackers offer a safe alternative for Diwali celebrations

Diwali 2024: The use of traditional firecrackers during Diwali has faced significant restrictions in many cities across the nation due to health and environmental concerns from the past few years. Despite the bans, the desire for festive celebrations that include light and sound remains strong among enthusiasts. In response, manufacturers have found an alternative to traditional firecrackers and introduced electronic firecrackers which provide a modern alternative that seeks to maintain the celebratory spirit while addressing environmental issues.

What are Electronic Firecrackers?

Electronic firecrackers simulate the effects of real fireworks and produce both light and dhamaka (burst sound). Users can control these devices with a remote, allowing them to replicate the sounds of various types of firecrackers. Designed to be safe and easy to operate, electronic firecrackers generate minimal pollution compared to their traditional counterparts. Additionally, they offer long-term usability at an affordable price point, appealing to those looking for sustainable festive options.

How They Work

The mechanics of electronic firecrackers are straightforward. Each device consists of multiple small pods connected by wires, equipped with LED lights. When powered on, a high-voltage generator within the pods emits sparks at random intervals, generating a crackling sound reminiscent of firecrackers. Users can adjust the settings via the remote, modifying the frequency of the sounds produced. While these devices do not match the volume of traditional firecrackers, they provide a similar festive experience.

Where to Get Electronic Firecrackers?

Consumers can find electronic firecrackers in major markets across the country, particularly during the Diwali season. E-commerce platforms also offer these devices, broadening accessibility. Prices vary based on size and features, with the average electronic firecracker retailing around Rs. 2500.

While electronic firecrackers present an eco-friendlier option, they are not completely devoid of environmental impact. Only those made entirely from LED components can be considered truly energy-efficient, as LED bulbs consume less energy.