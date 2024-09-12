It is that time of year again—Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale 2024 is on the horizon as the Indian festive season approaches, and you know what that means, right? Electronics, including iPads, iPhones, and other gadgets, will be sold at their lowest-ever prices—offering a great opportunity to buy them. Now, ahead of this year's Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has revealed that the iPad 9th generation tablet, which remains a reliable option, will be available for under ₹19,000. This could be an excellent deal for someone who needs a tablet, or specifically an iPad, but doesn't want to splurge on the iPad Air, iPad Pro, or even the iPad 10th generation for that matter.

iPad 9th Gen Under ₹ 19,000: What We Know

Flipkart has teased the deal on its website in the ‘Take a Sneak Peek' section. The e-commerce giant has mentioned the iPad 9th gen price as ‘ ₹18,xxx,' hinting that the price could indeed be under ₹19,000. At this price, the iPad 9th gen can be a great option if you need a tablet for studying, watching content, or even casual gaming. Plus, the iPad still has a couple of years of support left—so you won't be left out.

That said, it will remain a reliable tablet for years to come, and at this price, it is certainly going to offer the most reliable tablet experience you can get.

iPad 9th Gen Specifications

iPad 9th generation features a 10.2-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2160x1620 pixels at 264 pixels per inch (ppi), and includes True Tone technology with 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the fairly capable A13 Bionic chipset, which also powered the iPhone 11 Pro.

For optics, it has a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with a 122° field of view, ensuring good quality FaceTime calls, and an 8MP rear camera for scanning documents and more. It also includes stereo speakers for an enhanced media consumption experience and comes with Touch ID on the front for secure biometric authentication.

In addition to the iPad 9th generation, Flipkart will also offer discounts on other products such as Motorola and Nothing smartphones. Additionally, there will be deals on iPhones and more. Stay tuned to HT Tech to know more about upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals.

