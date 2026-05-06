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Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Flipkart crowns India's favourite smartphones at Phuket Awards Night: The complete winners revealed

Flipkart crowns India's favourite smartphones at Phuket Awards Night: The complete winners revealed

Flipkart announced winners of its India's Favourite Smartphones Awards in Phuket, honoring devices across 30 categories based on consumer votes.

Updated on: May 06 2026, 17:45 IST
Flipkart announced the winners of its India's Favourite Smartphones Awards in Phuket, Thailand.
Flipkart announced the winners of its India's Favourite Smartphones Awards in Phuket, Thailand.
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By HT TECH

Flipkart has officially revealed the winners of its India's Favourite Smartphones Awards at a high-profile event held in Phuket, Thailand. The ceremony - the first of its kind from India's leading smartphone marketplace - handed out honours across more than 30 categories spanning every major price bracket, from budget handsets under 10,000 to flagship devices above 40,000.

What sets this award's property apart is its foundation in consumer votes rather than editorial or industry panels, making the results a direct reflection of what Indian smartphone buyers prefer in 2025. With one in every three smartphones sold in India going through Flipkart's platform, the brand is uniquely positioned to capture that preference at scale.

Vivo and Apple Lead the Winners' Circle

Vivo had the most successful evening among brands, collecting multiple awards across camera-centric categories. The vivo V60 won Best Smartphone for Portraits in the 30,000- 40,000 range, while the vivo V60e took Best Photography in the same segment. The vivo X200T claimed Best Night Photography above 40,000, and the vivo X300 Pro was recognised as the Future of Smartphone Photography. The vivo T4 Ultra also won Best Videos in the 30K- 40K category.

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At the premium end of the spectrum, Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max (Silver) secured Best Smartphone for Videos above 40,000, while the iPhone 17 Pro (Orange) won Trendsetter of the Year - an award that underscores how powerfully colour and design continue to influence purchase decisions in India's flagship segment.

Google Pixel Makes a Statement in Portraits

The Google Pixel 10 picked up Best Smartphone for Portraits in the above- 40,000 category - a meaningful win that signals Pixel's growing relevance among Indian premium smartphone buyers. Google has been investing in localised availability and marketing for the Pixel line, and consumer recognition in the portrait category validates that effort.

Nothing Steals the Design Conversation

Nothing had a memorable night, taking home three awards: Best Software Experience in the 20,000- 30,000 range (Nothing Phone 4a), Best Designed Smartphone in the 30,000- 40,000 bracket (Nothing Phone 4a Pro), and the Chromatic Disruption Award for the Nothing Phone (4a) Series in Pink. The brand's distinct visual identity and clean software approach are clearly resonating with Indian consumers beyond its core enthusiast base.

Mid-Range Highlights: Motorola, iQOO, realme Shine

The 20,000- 30,000 segment saw Motorola take multiple wins - Best Selfies went to the Edge 60 Pro, Best Photography to the Edge 70 Fusion, and Best Build Quality to the Edge 60 Fusion. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G was crowned Best Performance Phone in the same range, while OPPO K13 Turbo 5G won Gaming Smartphone of the Year. In the all-rounder category, the realme P4 Power 5G prevailed.

Budget Stars: realme, vivo, CMF Take Value Honours

For buyers on tighter budgets, the awards offered clear guidance too. The realme P4 Lite 5G won Best Battery under 10,000, while the vivo T4 Lite 5G topped Best Value 5G in the same range. Between 10,000 and 20,000, the awards were shared across six devices - including the CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro (Best Software Experience), Moto g57 Power 5G (Best Value 5G), Samsung F70e (Best Emerging 5G), and vivo T5x (Best Build Quality and Best All-Rounder).

Creator Awards: India's Tech Voices Get Their Moment

Alongside device awards, Flipkart recognised the creators who shape how India discovers and decides on smartphones. Rajeev Makhni was named Tech Creator of the Year. Tech Burner received the India's Most Trusted Tech Creator honour. Beebom won Review Master of the Year, and RJ Abhinav, alongside Techs Venom, claimed Fastest Growing Tech Creator. Lifestyle awards went to Sejal Kumar, Ankur Agarwal, and Danny Pandit in their respective categories.

SASA LELE Sale Announcement: What to Expect

Flipkart used the Phuket platform to announce its upcoming SASA LELE sale, set for May 2025. The sale is expected to cover smartphones across all price segments, with Flipkart's key offers including No-Cost EMI for up to 24 months, device exchange through its Prexo programme, and financing options for customers across credit profiles. Many of the award-winning phones are expected to feature in the sale with attractive deals.

For buyers considering an upgrade before the monsoon season, the Flipkart awards list - backed by millions of real consumer votes - offers a reliable starting point for shortlisting devices. The SASA LELE sale in May could be the right moment to act on that shortlist.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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First Published Date: 06 May, 17:45 IST
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