Flipkart may soon charge for cancelling orders: What we know so far

Flipkart, one of India's largest e-commerce platforms, may soon implement cancellation fees on certain orders, according to a tip shared by an insider. The company is reportedly revising its policy to charge cancellation fees on orders canceled after a specified time period. Currently, customers can cancel their orders without facing any additional charges, but this may soon change based on the order's value.

Policy Changes to Cover Seller Costs

A screenshot from Flipkart's internal communications reveals that the company plans to compensate its sellers and logistics partners for the time, cost, and resources expended while processing an order. The cancellation fee will apply after a designated free cancellation window has passed, the document states.

Also read: iOS 18.2 release this week: iPhone users to get powerful AI features on…

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Limited Time to Cancel Orders

While Flipkart has not officially confirmed this change, sources suggest that the platform will set a time limit for order cancellations. Customers will have a limited window in which they can cancel their purchases, beyond which they will no longer be able to request a cancellation. This policy change is said to be part of the company's efforts to streamline costs related to returns and potential fraud.

Also read: Sora AI video generator now available for public use- Here's everything you need to know

The specifics of Flipkart's new policies on product returns or exchanges remain unclear. The company has yet to provide details about how the cancellation fee will vary based on order size or other factors. As of now, Flipkart has not shared any official statement regarding these adjustments, but the company is expected to release more information soon.

Also read: MapMyIndia cancels investment in CEO Rohan Verma's startup, to shift focus to…

Flipkart's IPO Plans

In other news, Flipkart is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), expected within the next 12-15 months. The company, which is currently valued at $36 billion, plans to become a publicly traded entity, marking a significant milestone for the Indian startup ecosystem. This IPO is projected to be one of the largest from a new-economy company. Sources indicate that Flipkart is working on transitioning its registration from Singapore to India as part of the IPO process, which is seen as a key step in moving forward with the offering.

Despite a delay in IPO discussions due to challenging market conditions, Flipkart successfully secured nearly $1 billion in funding this year, including a $350 million investment from Google. The IPO is expected to be the first in a series of public offerings by new-age companies in 2025, following the successful market launches of firms like Zomato, Nykaa, and Swiggy.