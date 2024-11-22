For the first time ever! This church is using ‘AI Jesus’ to help you confess

Now that generative artificial intelligence has had time to mature, we are beginning to see the technology being applied across various fields, from automation in manufacturing to the automotive industry, and, of course, in smartphones and other electronic devices. But what if we told you that the latest application of artificial intelligence is in spirituality and religion? Yes, based on DW's video report, Saint Peter's Chapel in Lucerne, Switzerland, has installed a unique feature—a large image of Jesus Christ inside a confession booth. However, this isn't a normal display. It is an AI avatar of Jesus, designed to take confessions from visitors and offer spiritual advice and guidance.

Deus In Machina: AI Jesus Offers Spiritual Advice

This installation is known as Deus in Machina (God In Machine). According to DW, it features an AI-powered booth with a screen that displays an image of Jesus's face that is brought to life using a curved monitor. Before entering, visitors are advised not to disclose personal information and are warned to use the service at their own risk. They must press a button to indicate their consent. Once inside, they are greeted by the animated face of Jesus, who communicates with them in over 100 languages. This capability allows the AI to assist people of diverse faiths from around the world.

In DW's video, we could spot that the setup includes advanced computer equipment powered by an NVIDIA RTX GPU, a large monitor displaying the avatar, and various cables facilitating the system.

Is The Advice Any Good?

But how does the AI Jesus perform? Well, based on DW's report, the bot ends up posing questions rather than providing definitive answers to users' queries. For example, DW asked, "Why can't women become priests?" In response, the AI Jesus gave a somewhat concrete answer, stating that scriptures designate different roles for different people. However, it ultimately redirected the user to reflect with a question: "How can you promote peace and harmony in your life?"

Another person who entered the confession booth told DW, " It's so easy, and though it's a machine, it gave me so much advice. Also, from a Christian point of view, felt taken care of and I walked out really consoled.”

Why Has AI Jesus Been Installed in Lucerne, Switzerland?

For starters, it's an experiment designed to give people a concrete experience with AI. According to a theologian at the Saint Peter's Church in Lucerne, this initiative aims to give people a concrete experience with AI.

If you're curious, this AI bot is trained using Bible and other religious holky books. The project involves scientists from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, and theologians.

DW also reported some fascinating findings: as much as two-thirds of people who used the booth described their experience as spiritual.

