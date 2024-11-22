Latest Tech News Tech Tech News For the first time ever! This church is using ‘AI Jesus’ to help you confess

For the first time ever! This church is using ‘AI Jesus’ to help you confess

Saint Peter's Chapel in Lucerne, Switzerland, has installed a unique feature—a large image of Jesus Christ inside a confession booth. However, this isn’t a normal display; it is an AI avatar of Jesus that can guide you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2024, 10:53 IST
For the first time ever! This church is using AI Jesus to help you confess
AI Jesus is part of an experimental art installation called Deus in Machina. (Saint Peter's Chapel)

Now that generative artificial intelligence has had time to mature, we are beginning to see the technology being applied across various fields, from automation in manufacturing to the automotive industry, and, of course, in smartphones and other electronic devices. But what if we told you that the latest application of artificial intelligence is in spirituality and religion? Yes, based on DW's video report, Saint Peter's Chapel in Lucerne, Switzerland, has installed a unique feature—a large image of Jesus Christ inside a confession booth. However, this isn't a normal display. It is an AI avatar of Jesus, designed to take confessions from visitors and offer spiritual advice and guidance.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra photos leaked; major design change expected: Check details here

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Deus In Machina: AI Jesus Offers Spiritual Advice

This installation is known as Deus in Machina (God In Machine). According to DW, it features an AI-powered booth with a screen that displays an image of Jesus's face that is brought to life using a curved monitor. Before entering, visitors are advised not to disclose personal information and are warned to use the service at their own risk. They must press a button to indicate their consent. Once inside, they are greeted by the animated face of Jesus, who communicates with them in over 100 languages. This capability allows the AI to assist people of diverse faiths from around the world.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In DW's video, we could spot that the setup includes advanced computer equipment powered by an NVIDIA RTX GPU, a large monitor displaying the avatar, and various cables facilitating the system. 

Also Read: WhatsApp now lets you mention entire group chats in status updates, here's how

Is The Advice Any Good?

But how does the AI Jesus perform? Well, based on DW's report, the bot ends up posing questions rather than providing definitive answers to users' queries. For example, DW asked, "Why can't women become priests?" In response, the AI Jesus gave a somewhat concrete answer, stating that scriptures designate different roles for different people. However, it ultimately redirected the user to reflect with a question: "How can you promote peace and harmony in your life?"

Another person who entered the confession booth told DW, " It's so easy, and though it's a machine, it gave me so much advice. Also, from a Christian point of view,  felt taken care of and I walked out really consoled.”

Why Has AI Jesus Been Installed in Lucerne, Switzerland? 

For starters, it's an experiment designed to give people a concrete experience with AI. According to a theologian at the Saint Peter's Church in Lucerne, this initiative aims to give people a concrete experience with AI.

If you're curious, this AI bot is trained using  Bible and other religious holky books. The project involves scientists from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, and theologians.

DW also reported some fascinating findings: as much as two-thirds of people who used the booth described their experience as spiritual.

Also Read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal want freshers to pay 20 lakh to work as ‘Chief of Staff'- Internet reacts

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 10:53 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to receive major PS5 Pro enhancements with new PSSR 2.0 technology update- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event
PlayStation Portal

You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch speculation grows as promo suggests trailer release on…
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets