    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Foxconn Commits to New Electronics Manufacturing in India

    Foxconn Commits to New Electronics Manufacturing in India

    Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. signed an agreement to invest in India’s southern Telangana state to manufacture electronics.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 08:28 IST
    Foxconn iPhone plant
    Foxconn Commits to New Electronics Manufacturing in India. (REUTERS)
    Foxconn iPhone plant
    Foxconn Commits to New Electronics Manufacturing in India. (REUTERS)

    Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. signed an agreement to invest in India's southern Telangana state to manufacture electronics, as the Apple Inc. supplier looks to pivot beyond China.

    The announcement follows a meeting between Foxconn Chairman Young Liu and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Liu, who is on a tour of India, also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

    Foxconn's investment is the largest in India's electronics sector and will create 100,000 jobs, Rao's office said.

    The state government and Foxconn didn't disclose the size of the contract manufacturer's investment or specify products that it would make in the state.

    Modi's flagship local manufacturing drive and financial incentives have led Apple suppliers Foxconn, Wistron Corp. and Pegatron Corp. to ramp up in the country.

    Foxconn especially is looking to diversify beyond China where a Covid-19 flare-up disrupted its biggest iPhone plant. The company is also rapidly diversifying into higher margin products such as electric vehicles and their components.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 08:28 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5