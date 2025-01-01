Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Free Fire India to launch in New Year 2025: What Fans Can Expect

Free Fire India to launch in New Year 2025: What Fans Can Expect

Free Fire India is set to launch in New Year 2025. Free Fire was banned in India in 2022 under the IT Act 69A, leading to its removal from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 01 2025, 08:56 IST
In August 2023, Garena released a teaser announcing the return of the game under the new name, Free Fire India. (Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire India: The wait is almost over for fans of the popular battle royale game, Free Fire. Garena, the game's developer, is gearing up for the much-anticipated return of Free Fire in India. While an official release date has yet to be confirmed, speculation is rife that the game will launch in 2025, sparking excitement among players across the country.

Free Fire India Ban and Its Aftermath

Free Fire was banned in India in 2022 under the IT Act 69A, leading to its removal from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The game had amassed a staggering 10 million active users at the time of the ban. Its absence created a void in the Indian gaming community, with many fans eagerly awaiting news of its return. Garena initially planned to reintroduce the game in 2023, but delays in meeting compliance regulations forced the company to postpone the launch.

Free Fire India Teaser Builds Excitement

In August 2023, Garena released a teaser announcing the return of the game under the new name, Free Fire India. Adding to the buzz, the company partnered with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will serve as the game's ambassador. This collaboration has further fueled anticipation among fans and gamers alike.

What to Expect in Free Fire India

The revamped Free Fire India promises to retain the core gameplay elements that made it a hit while introducing features tailored for Indian audiences. Players can look forward to maps and locations inspired by Indian landscapes, along with graphics and in-game elements infused with local aesthetics. This unique touch is expected to resonate with Indian gamers, enhancing their overall experience.

Despite the original game's ban, Free Fire Max has remained available on the Google Play Store, providing an alternative for fans. The re-launch of Free Fire India is likely to attract a significant portion of these players, as well as new entrants to the gaming community.

The reintroduction of Free Fire India could pose a challenge to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which saw a surge in users following Free Fire's ban. Industry analysts predict that the revival of Free Fire will intensify competition within the Indian gaming market, benefiting players with improved features and updates across platforms.

First Published Date: 01 Jan, 08:56 IST
