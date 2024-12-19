Friday OTT releases: From Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous and more

Friday OTT releases: The weekend is almost here, and OTT platforms are ready with a fresh lineup of movies and web series to enjoy. From magical adventures to powerful real-life stories, here's a list of top releases to stream this Friday.

1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - JioCinema

The latest film in the Fantastic Beasts series follows Professor Albus Dumbledore as he assembles a group of wizards, witches, and even a muggle to stop the rise of Gellert Grindelwald. The film will be available for streaming on JioCinema from December 20, 2024.

2. The Six Triple Eight - Netflix

The Six Triple Eight tells the remarkable story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black unit of 855 women who served during World War II. Directed by Tyler Perry, the film highlights their mission to clear a three-year backlog of undelivered mail. This historic unit, the first and only all-Black Women's Army Corps battalion stationed in Europe, worked tirelessly to sort and deliver 17 million pieces of mail within six months. The film premieres on Netflix on December 19, 2024.

3. Boy Kills World - Lionsgate Play

Boy Kills World follows a deaf man, Boy, whose family is killed, setting him on a path of revenge. After undergoing intense training, Boy sets out to find and kill Hilda Van Der Koy, the woman responsible for his family's death. This action thriller will be available on Lionsgate Play starting December 20, 2024.

4. Ferry 2 - Netflix

The second season of Ferry picks up with Ferry Bouman, a former drug lord, as his quiet life is interrupted by the shadows of his past. With an IMDb rating of 7 for the first season, the new instalment will be available on Netflix from December 20, 2024.

5. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous - Netflix

This documentary provides an inside look at the life of Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. It covers his rise to fame, struggles, fall from the spotlight, and comeback. The film streams on Netflix starting December 20, 2024, offering a personal glimpse into his journey from humble beginnings to stardom.