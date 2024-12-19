Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Friday OTT releases: From Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous and more

Friday OTT releases: From Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous and more

Friday OTT releases: Get ready for exciting new titles like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The Six Triple Eight and more movies and shows to soon be available on popular online streaming platforms.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 19 2024, 19:38 IST
Icon
OTT watch list: 6 best movies and shows to binge during Christmas holidays
image caption
1/7 Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape. (Netflix)
Friday OTT releases
2/7 A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix. (Netflix)
image caption
3/7 Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+Hotstar)
Friday OTT releases
4/7 The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema. (IMDB)
image caption
5/7 Silo - If you’re in the mood for good science fiction, watch Silo this Christmas. Silo is based on a series of books and tells the story of a dystopian world called the Silo, where thousands of citizens live underground, unable to go outside because the world is toxic. They stay inside the Silo in the hope that  theworld outside would heal, and they could go out again. Silo can be streamed on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
6/7 Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
Friday OTT releases
icon View all Images
Friday OTT releases: Get ready for an exciting weekend with fresh movies and web series. (Pexels)

Friday OTT releases: The weekend is almost here, and OTT platforms are ready with a fresh lineup of movies and web series to enjoy. From magical adventures to powerful real-life stories, here's a list of top releases to stream this Friday.

1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - JioCinema

The latest film in the Fantastic Beasts series follows Professor Albus Dumbledore as he assembles a group of wizards, witches, and even a muggle to stop the rise of Gellert Grindelwald. The film will be available for streaming on JioCinema from December 20, 2024.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT release: Know when and where to watch Jaideep Ahlawat's crime thriller series online

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

2. The Six Triple Eight - Netflix

The Six Triple Eight tells the remarkable story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black unit of 855 women who served during World War II. Directed by Tyler Perry, the film highlights their mission to clear a three-year backlog of undelivered mail. This historic unit, the first and only all-Black Women's Army Corps battalion stationed in Europe, worked tirelessly to sort and deliver 17 million pieces of mail within six months. The film premieres on Netflix on December 19, 2024.

Also read: Pornographic, vulgar content found on 18 OTT platforms in India; Govt blocks them: Report

3. Boy Kills World - Lionsgate Play

Boy Kills World follows a deaf man, Boy, whose family is killed, setting him on a path of revenge. After undergoing intense training, Boy sets out to find and kill Hilda Van Der Koy, the woman responsible for his family's death. This action thriller will be available on Lionsgate Play starting December 20, 2024.

4. Ferry 2 - Netflix

The second season of Ferry picks up with Ferry Bouman, a former drug lord, as his quiet life is interrupted by the shadows of his past. With an IMDb rating of 7 for the first season, the new instalment will be available on Netflix from December 20, 2024.

Also read: Doctor Who: Joy to the World Christmas special OTT release date revealed – Here's how to watch in India

5. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous - Netflix

This documentary provides an inside look at the life of Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. It covers his rise to fame, struggles, fall from the spotlight, and comeback. The film streams on Netflix starting December 20, 2024, offering a personal glimpse into his journey from humble beginnings to stardom.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 19:38 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025

Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025: From GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows to Ghost of Yōtei and more
PlayStation and AMD

PlayStation and AMD join forces to immerse gaming with AI-driven graphics and gameplay across platforms
Netflix Games

GTA 3 and GTA Vice City no longer available on Netflix Games: Here’s what gamers need to know
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO hints at 'Breathtaking' experience; Fans anticipate long wait for release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets