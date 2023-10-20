Icon
Home Tech News Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online

Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online

ISRO is all set for the Gaganyaan Mission Test Flight launch on Saturday; Check when and where to watch the event live online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 18:14 IST
Gaganyaan Mission Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 21st, at 8 AM IST. (ISRO/X)

Gaganyaan mission first test flight tomorrow: ISRO is on a non-stop space mission spree, surpassing significant milestones one by one. After Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its latest project into space. This is the ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. In an announcement, ISRO has revealed its plans to conduct unmanned flight tests as a crucial step toward achieving its goal of sending a crew of three into a 400-kilometer orbit for a three-day mission, ensuring their safe return by landing in the Indian Ocean. However, tomorrow is the Gaganyaan mission first test flight launch.

Gaganyaan Mission Test Flight launch

The pivotal event, known as the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 21st, at 8 AM IST. This test flight is designed to demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape System, a vital component for ensuring astronaut safety during space travel.

Unlike previous missions by ISRO, the TV-D1 will be launched using a single-stage liquid rocket. The launch is set to occur from the First launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota. The development of the Test Vehicle (TV-D1) is in its final stages, representing a significant milestone in the Gaganyaan program.

The Test Vehicle consists of the Crew Module (CM) and Crew Escape Systems (CES), featuring fast-acting solid motors. Additionally, it includes the CM fairing (CMF) and Interface Adapters. These components are critical for ensuring the safety and functionality of the crew in space.

Gaganyaan Mission First Test Flight: When, Where and How to Watch Live Event

For those eager to witness this historic event, the TV-D1 test flight launch will be broadcast live on DD News Channel. Along with this ISRO will livestream the launch on its official website and various social media platforms on Saturday, October 21, at 8 AM IST. This accessibility ensures that space enthusiasts and the general public can follow this momentous occasion in real-time.

According to the PIB, the program has undergone rigorous testing and evaluation, with around 20 major tests, including three uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) planned. The program's readiness was recently reviewed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confirming its actual launch in 2025.

The upcoming TV-D1 test flight tomorrow marks a crucial step taken by ISRO toward achieving India's goal of conducting human spaceflight missions. As preparations continue and the excitement builds, space enthusiasts worldwide will be watching closely as ISRO takes another giant leap in space exploration.

