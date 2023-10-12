Gaganyaan Mission launch date - Indian astronauts in space: First test flight by ISRO confirmed

Gaganyaan Mission launch date: India is all set to take a big step in its space journey. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is getting ready for the first test flight for its Gaganyaan mission. Union Science and Technology Minister, Jitendra Singh, has officially announced that this important test flight is scheduled for October 21.

Gaganyaan Mission: First Step Towards Human Spaceflight

This test is a crucial part of the preparations for the Gaganyaan mission. It involves launching a special module into outer space, bringing it back to Earth, and safely recovering it after it lands in the Bay of Bengal. This module is designed to carry Indian astronauts when they embark on a historic journey into space next year.

Gaganyaan Mission: Crew Safety and Module Recovery

The Gaganyaan Mission: test, known as the "test vehicle development flight" or TV-D1, will take place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It's a big deal because it helps ensure the safety of the crew module and its systems.

Speaking at an event to honour ISRO engineers who worked on other missions, Jitendra Singh mentioned that the Navy has already begun practising operations to recover the module in case of any emergencies during the mission, PTI reported.

Besides testing the module, the Gaganyaan Mission will also check the "crew escape" system. This system is crucial because it's designed to bring the astronauts back to Earth safely in case something goes wrong while they are on their way to space.

The success of this test flight is a major step towards the Gaganyaan mission. Before sending humans to space, there will be another test flight next year. In this flight, a special robot astronaut named "Vyom Mitra" will be sent to space to ensure everything is safe and ready for human space travel.

Gaganyaan Mission: Aiming for a Historic Space Journey

The Gaganyaan mission aims to create a space capsule that can safely carry a crew of three astronauts to an orbit about 400 kilometres (250 miles) above Earth. They will stay in space for three days before returning safely to the Indian Ocean.

The Ahmedabad facility is responsible for building two important systems for the Gaganyaan mission. One is the cabin system, which will have three seats for astronauts, along with special lighting and display screens to monitor conditions inside the cabin. The cabin will also have cameras to keep an eye on the oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, ensuring the astronauts' safety.

Additionally, the mission plans to provide internet facilities, cameras throughout the cabin, and two TV monitors to keep the astronauts connected and informed throughout their journey.

