Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 12: Nab Inosuke’s Bundle!

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 12: Players can get their hands on the exclusive Inosuke’s Bundle in Garena Free Fire MAX as part of the Demon Slayer collaboration. You can also grab freebies with redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 12 2023, 07:53 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Don't miss these exciting new rewards in the Free Fire MAX battle royale game. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 12: The Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer is in full swing with several events offering exclusive rewards to players. Players can take advantage of special in-game items that can be obtained during limited-time events. Recently, the developers of the game offered Tanjiro Bundle, Inosuke's Bundle, Tengen's Bundle, and other items as top rewards in specific events. Now, another event is live which is offering the Inosuke's Bundle as the reward. Know details.

Inosuke's Bundle in Garena Free Fire MAX

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have introduced Inosuke's Bundle as part of the Luck Royale. In these types of events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward.

As part of the collaboration, Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab the Inosuke's Bundle as the top reward. Other prizes include Cutesy Dragon backpack, Viking's Spirit backpack, Puppy Love backpack, Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate, Wasteland Loot Box, and other items. Do note that the cost of the spins is 20 diamonds. Players can get 1 spin free if they purchase 20 spins for 200 diamonds.

While similar items can also be obtained from the in-game shop, you can also grab them for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 12

  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 12: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 12 Oct, 07:43 IST
