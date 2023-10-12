Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 12: Nab Inosuke’s Bundle!

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 12: The Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer is in full swing with several events offering exclusive rewards to players. Players can take advantage of special in-game items that can be obtained during limited-time events. Recently, the developers of the game offered Tanjiro Bundle, Inosuke's Bundle, Tengen's Bundle, and other items as top rewards in specific events. Now, another event is live which is offering the Inosuke's Bundle as the reward. Know details.

Inosuke's Bundle in Garena Free Fire MAX

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have introduced Inosuke's Bundle as part of the Luck Royale. In these types of events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward.

As part of the collaboration, Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab the Inosuke's Bundle as the top reward. Other prizes include Cutesy Dragon backpack, Viking's Spirit backpack, Puppy Love backpack, Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate, Wasteland Loot Box, and other items. Do note that the cost of the spins is 20 diamonds. Players can get 1 spin free if they purchase 20 spins for 200 diamonds.

While similar items can also be obtained from the in-game shop, you can also grab them for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 12

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFICDCTSL5FT

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 12: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.