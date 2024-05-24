Gemini AI Chatbot now lets you to play YouTube Music directly through voice commands: Here's how it works

Google has introduced a new functionality for its AI chatbot Gemini, enabling users to seamlessly stream tunes from YouTube Music with simple voice commands. The integration, revealed briefly during the recent I/O event, is now being gradually rolled out to users. This development enhances Gemini's capabilities, bringing YouTube Music directly into its ecosystem.

How to Activate the YouTube Music Extension

To utilise this feature, users must have both the Gemini app and YouTube Music installed on their smartphones. Activating the YouTube Music extension is a straightforward process. Users can enable it via the web client by navigating to Settings > Extensions, or directly through the Gemini app on their smartphones.

Enhanced Command Capabilities

Once activated, Gemini's YouTube Music extension empowers users to request songs based on genres, artists, albums, and more, either verbally or through text input. Additionally, users can issue more nuanced commands like "play music that I like," prompting Gemini to curate playlists based on the user's preferences and listening history from YouTube Music.

This integration marks a significant expansion of Gemini's functionalities since its initial release. Initially criticised for its limited features compared to Google Assistant, Gemini has steadily grown its capabilities. It now boasts extensions for various Google services including Flights, Maps, Hotels, and Workspace, as well as YouTube and now YouTube Music.

Future Integrations on the Horizon

Despite these advancements, some users have expressed disappointment over the absence of integrations for popular platforms like WhatsApp and Spotify. However, Google's ongoing efforts to enhance Gemini suggest that additional integrations may be on the horizon.

In short, the integration of YouTube Music into Gemini represents another step forward in Google's quest to enhance its AI capabilities. By seamlessly blending YouTube Music's vast library with Gemini's intuitive interface, users can enjoy a more immersive and personalised music streaming experience.