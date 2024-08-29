 Gemini is rolling out “Ask about this video” features and “Ask about this screen” for Android users: Check details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Gemini is rolling out “Ask about this video” features and “Ask about this screen” for Android users: Check details

Gemini is rolling out “Ask about this video” features and “Ask about this screen” for Android users: Check details

Google’s Gemini is gearing up to launch two new features namely “ask about this screen” and “ask about this video” for Android users. The features will allow users to get real time information about the content showcased on their screens.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 13:29 IST
Gemini is rolling out “Ask about this video” features and “Ask about this screen” for Android users: Check details
Gemini to answer user’s questions by processing screenshots and assessing video captions. (Google)

Google's Gemini Assistant is reportedly expanding its functionality by launching two new features for Android users. These features will enable users to ask questions about the content showcased on their screens. The features are called “Ask about this screen” and “Ask about this video.” The users will be able to ask queries from Gemini which will then answer them by displaying detailed information and summaries. 

Also Read: No more spam calls: Truecaller comes on WearOS, brings call management and caller Id directly to your wrist

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

About the Ask about this screen feature

The Ask about the screen feature can be used to ask anything about the content with which the user is interacting in real-time on their screens. After turning on this feature, Gemini will process a screenshot of the current screen. Then the AI assistant will assess the taken screenshot to provide information to users. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Vivo T3 Pro vs iQOO Z9s Pro: Know if there is any difference between these identical-looking smartphones

Presently, the users can access this feature on version 15.33.38.28.arm64 of the Google app. The users will be able to use this feature via the floating window of Gemini by clicking on the “ask about this screen” option soon. 

Also Read: Samsung's most expensive phone likely to launch on September 25, expected to cost over Rs…

As soon as the users select the Ask about this screen option, they are provided with answers after processing the screenshot. The users can also request Gemini to search for details on the internet if they require more information. 

The screenshot captured by Gemini for processing the content on the screen is temporary and doesn't get saved in a user's device. Additionally, the feature cannot take long screenshots. 

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch details: How Apple could end up killing most Android mid-range mobiles

About Ask About This Video feature

The new Ask about this video feature is aimed at addressing users' queries about YouTube videos having captions. The users will be able to turn on Gemini and select the Ask about this video option to get automated summaries about the currently playing video. They will also be able to ask questions about the video and get AI-generated answers. However, this feature functions only for YouTube videos that have captions as in this case, Gemini processes the captions instead of the content of playing video. After getting answers, the users will also be able to ask more related questions by using the microphone and keyboard present on Gemini's interface. 

This feature reportedly only works for YouTube videos and doesn't support other video streaming platforms irrespective of video captions. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 13:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: “never work for an indian manager”: microsoft employee based in europe ‘warns’ in reddit post apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it reddit takes on meta and google by using ads based on topics — not your data instagram users may soon lose their favourite filter as meta gears up for major shift google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature wikipedia makes an ‘awkward’ request for donations in india macbook pro, philips smart lighting to playfit slim, 5 smart devices for your home whatsapp launching ar filters and effects for apple users: transform your video calls like never before
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free
GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28: Know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Astro Bot

Must-play PS5 games releasing later this year (fall and winter 2024)
Asteroid

5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets