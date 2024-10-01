Gemini Live is now available for Android users for free- Know how it works

Google introduced the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant, Gemini Live at the Google I/O event 2024 with exceptional conversational capabilities. When it was launched, several experts claimed the Gemini voice assistant as a rival to ChatGPT-4o which also has similar functionalities.

For the initial stages, the features were only available for Gemini Advance or Google One AI Premium plan, now the tech giant is rolling out Gemini Live for all Android users. With advanced AI features rolling out, Android users can now make human-like conversations with the Gemini and get natural responses. Know how it will work on Android.

Gemini Live for Android users

Gemini Live, the two-way conversational assistant can be accessed via the Gemini app on Android devices. After updating the app to the latest version, users may see a new Gemini Live icon at the booth right corner which will allow users to make human-like interactions with the Gemini.

In good news, Android users can take advantage of Gemini Live for free, however, the free tier will include only one voice. On the other hand, Gemini Advance user can take advantage of 10 different voices and they can switch as per their liking.

Since the Gemini app is not yet compatible with iOS, therefore, iPhone users will not be able to access Gemini Live. Google may plan to make its AI-powered voice assistant available to iOS users soon.

How to use Gemini Live on Android

First, install or update the Gemini app to its latest version.

Now, go to the Gemini app

On the button right corner, there is a new sparkle icon which denotes Gemini Live, tap on the icon.

Before starting a conversation, the terms and conditions menu will be displayed which users need to accept.

Then, the Gemini Live interface will appear with colourful shadows at the bottom.

Now, simply ask questions to Gemini and it will reply you a response in a few seconds.

Note that, users can just ask questions, conduct searches or brainstorm with Gemini. Users can also interrupt the voice assistant at any time to change the response or questions asked.

