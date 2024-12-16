Get 100 GB free storage on JioCloud: Here’s how to redeem your space now

Jio has rolled out an enticing offer for its users, providing 100 GB of cloud storage at no cost. This new feature, introduced as part of the Jio AI Cloud Welcome offer, was first announced during the company's 47th annual general meeting (AGM). Now, both Jio prepaid and postpaid customers can take advantage of this generous storage expansion through the JioCloud app, which is available for Android, iOS, and web users.

Previously, JioCloud offered only 5 GB of free storage, but with this update, users can access 100 GB without any added fees. However, it's important to note that this offer may only be available temporarily, and users may have to pay a subscription fee to continue using the service in the future.

Also read: ChatGPT rolls out new Projects feature to organise AI interactions- Know how it works

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This move puts JioCloud ahead of major competitors in the cloud storage market. For instance, Google Drive offers just 15 GB of free storage, Apple iCloud provides only 5 GB, and Microsoft OneDrive offers the same 5 GB per account. For those seeking 100 GB of storage, Google charges Rs. 130 per month or Rs. 1,300 annually, while Apple's 200 GB storage plan costs Rs. 219 per month.

Also read: Travel tips for Japan, the land of tech: WiFi, cabs, money, translation and more

Steps to Redeem the 100 GB Free Storage Offer

To claim your 100 GB of free storage, first ensure that you have the latest version of the MyJio app installed. Upon opening the app, a pop-up notification will appear, highlighting the offer. If you miss this, you can easily find the “100 GB cloud storage” banner within the app. Clicking on it will automatically grant you the 100 GB of storage space on JioCloud. For full access to the cloud service, users must download the free JioCloud app.

Also read: Swiggy launches 'Scenes' to compete with Zomato's District: Know what is it and how it works

JioCloud functions similarly to other popular cloud storage platforms, allowing you to store images, audio, videos, and documents. It also includes DigiLocker integration, where users can save important government-issued documents like Aadhaar and driver's licenses. Like other cloud services, files stored on JioCloud can be shared with friends and family and accessed securely across multiple devices.