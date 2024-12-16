Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Get 100 GB free storage on JioCloud: Here’s how to redeem your space now

Get 100 GB free storage on JioCloud: Here’s how to redeem your space now

JioCloud is offering 100 GB of free cloud storage to all users, making it a compelling alternative to other popular storage services. Here's how to claim it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 13:27 IST
Icon
Best Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data; Check price, validity, offers, more
Jio AI Cloud welcome offe
1/5 Reliance Jio is one of the biggest mobile network providers in India. They have some really value-for-money plans, depending on your needs and internet usage. If you love unlimited plans but do not want to pay a fortune, then these Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data are just for you. However, do note that in order to enjoy unlimited 5G internet, you will need to pick a plan that is above Rs. 235 and a compatible smartphone that has 5G bands. And of course, you need to be at a location that has 5G coverage. Check the details. (Bloomberg)
Jio AI Cloud welcome offe
2/5 Rs. 259: This plan will give consumers a validity of a calendar month, 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited 5G data. Consumers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for free every day. Additionally, they can also take advantage of subscriptions to JioCinema, Jio TV, and JioCloud.  (REUTERS)
Jio AI Cloud welcome offe
3/5 Rs. 269: Just by spending Rs. 10 more, you can get 28 days of validity period and a total of 42GB of 4G data, which will be provided to you at the rate of 1.5GB a day. You can also use unlimited 5G data if you’re eligible for it. You will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. On the subscription end, you can also take advantage of a Jio Saavn Pro subscription, along with Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.  (PTI)
Jio AI Cloud welcome offe
4/5 Rs. 666: If you want a plan that lasts you long, then the Rs. 666 plan is a good option for you. You will get a validity of 84 days and a total of 126GB of 4G data, provided at the rate of 1.5GB per day. Unlimited 5G data will also be there for your usage. You will also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and the usual subscriptions.  (Bloomberg)
Jio AI Cloud welcome offe
5/5 Rs. 349: If you are a high data usage and move in and out of 5G areas throughout the day, then this plan is ideal for you. You get a total of 75GB of 4G data distributed at the rate of 2.5GB per day, for a total valid period of 28 days. Alongside unlimited 5G data, you also get the advantage of other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio subscriptions. (Bloomberg)
Jio AI Cloud welcome offe
icon View all Images
Jio is offering 100 GB of free cloud storage to its customers through the JioCloud app. (Jio)

Jio has rolled out an enticing offer for its users, providing 100 GB of cloud storage at no cost. This new feature, introduced as part of the Jio AI Cloud Welcome offer, was first announced during the company's 47th annual general meeting (AGM). Now, both Jio prepaid and postpaid customers can take advantage of this generous storage expansion through the JioCloud app, which is available for Android, iOS, and web users.

Previously, JioCloud offered only 5 GB of free storage, but with this update, users can access 100 GB without any added fees. However, it's important to note that this offer may only be available temporarily, and users may have to pay a subscription fee to continue using the service in the future.

This move puts JioCloud ahead of major competitors in the cloud storage market. For instance, Google Drive offers just 15 GB of free storage, Apple iCloud provides only 5 GB, and Microsoft OneDrive offers the same 5 GB per account. For those seeking 100 GB of storage, Google charges Rs. 130 per month or Rs. 1,300 annually, while Apple's 200 GB storage plan costs Rs. 219 per month.

Steps to Redeem the 100 GB Free Storage Offer

To claim your 100 GB of free storage, first ensure that you have the latest version of the MyJio app installed. Upon opening the app, a pop-up notification will appear, highlighting the offer. If you miss this, you can easily find the “100 GB cloud storage” banner within the app. Clicking on it will automatically grant you the 100 GB of storage space on JioCloud. For full access to the cloud service, users must download the free JioCloud app.

JioCloud functions similarly to other popular cloud storage platforms, allowing you to store images, audio, videos, and documents. It also includes DigiLocker integration, where users can save important government-issued documents like Aadhaar and driver's licenses. Like other cloud services, files stored on JioCloud can be shared with friends and family and accessed securely across multiple devices.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 13:27 IST
