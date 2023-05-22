Home Tech News Get ChatGPT on Telegram! Take advantage of the AI chatbot this way

Get ChatGPT on Telegram! Take advantage of the AI chatbot this way

After the arrival of the ChatGPT app, you can now summon the popular AI chatbot on Telegram too. Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 23:04 IST
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
ChatGPT on Telegram
View all Images
Use ChatGPT on Telegram this way. (chatgptontelegram.com)

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has become one of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) platforms ever, as well as an important tool for people to use in different walks of life. In less than a year, OpenAI's advanced AI language model has not just shocked the world with its immense potential and capabilities, but has also given rise to arguments about safeguards around artificial intelligence. Nonetheless, ChatGPT can be a powerful and extremely useful tool if used in the right way. To make it more accessible to users, OpenAI recently launched the mobile version of ChatGPT which is available both on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

But did you know that ChatGPT is available on Telegram too? So, if you use this popular messaging service frequently, then having ChatGPT on it can be a boon for you.

ChatGPT on Telegram

Similar to WhatsApp, Telegram is an instant messaging platform that offers end-to-end encryption and two-step authentication. Moreover, the app also has ‘bots' that offer additional functionality for various tasks. Developer Sandoche Adittane has developed a ChatGPT bot on Telegram that allows users to summon its power anywhere, anytime. The bot, known as ChatGPT on Telegram, can be used in several ways.

Is it free?

According to the official website, every user receives an initial allocation of 10 free credits, with each text message costing 1 credit and each voice message costing 3 credits. After that, there are two choices: a monthly subscription plan priced at $5 per month or an annual subscription plan priced at $50 per year.

How to use ChatGPT on Telegram

1. Talk directly to the bot

According to Adittane, it is the easiest way to access ChatGPT on Telegram. Users just need to go to the conversation window and ask any and all questions which the chatbot will answer in a manner of seconds.

2. Add it to a group

You can even add the ChatGPT bot to a group conversation, allowing you to carry out group tasks such as making travel plans, researching projects, and more with ease. You can add the ChatGPT on Telegram bot to your group by going to the group settings and adding @chatgpt_query_bot. Subsequently, any member of the group will be able to access the bot by entering /chatgpt, followed by the inquiry, and subsequently dispatching the message.

First Published Date: 22 May, 23:04 IST
