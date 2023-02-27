GIGANTIC 450-foot asteroid nearing Earth today at 55944 kmph, says NASA

Do you know that not all the near-Earth objects (NEO) are safe for humanity and for the overall planet Earth? The crash of a NEO with Earth is said to be the reason behind the extinction of dinosaurs on the planet? Imagine, what if another such collision happens? No one will ever want such a thing to happen, Therefore, to prevent any such mishap, it is very important to keep a track on the potentially hazardous near Earth objects. NASA has already raised a concern regarding a potentially hazardous massive asteroid of 450-foot which is zooming towards planet Earth today, February 27.

450-foot Asteroid 2012 DK31 nearing Earth today

Asteroids are of varied sizes. The smaller its size is, the less threat it poses for the planet. However, a gigantic asteroid like the 2012 DK31 which is 450-foot high can pose a great threat to the planet. According to the information provided by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), this building-sized asteroid will make its closest approach to planet Earth today at a distance of 4840000 kilometers.

Apart from its size and it being classified as a potentially hazardous NEO, another reason to worry is the speed at which it is travelling towards Earth. The speed is mind-numbing! The 450-giant is rapidly nearing planet Earth at a speed of 55944 kilometers per hour.

However, NASA has informed that the asteroid is not a danger for the planet as of now. The research organisation is also closely monitoring the trajectory of the asteroid to avoid any kind of threat.

About Asteroid 2012 DK31

It was first detected on February 24, 2012, according to a report by sky.org. This asteroid belongs to the Aten group and makes one orbit around the Sun in 211 days. "The next close approach of asteroid 2012 DK31 to our planet will happen on February 27, 2034. On that day, its distance to Earth will be 19.42 million kilometers," the report added.