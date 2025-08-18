Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Godfather of AI reveals a surprising secret for humanity’s survival: Are we ready to handle superintelligent machines?

Godfather of AI reveals a surprising secret for humanity’s survival: Are we ready to handle superintelligent machines?

Geoffrey Hinton says only AI that truly cares for humanity can keep us safe as technology races ahead. He sparked a debate on whether compassion, not just restriction, is now the most urgent goal for the future of AI.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 18 2025, 19:32 IST
Geoffrey Hinton urges tech leaders to give AI a heart. Will compassion, not code, decide humanity’s future?
Geoffrey Hinton urges tech leaders to give AI a heart. Will compassion, not code, decide humanity’s future? (Unsplash)

Could humanity end up creating machines that are impossible to control? At the Ai4 tech conference in Las Vegas, Geoffrey Hinton, the scientist known as the “godfather of AI,” delivered a stark message to industry leaders. His warning was clear: if artificial intelligence continues advancing at its current pace, the risks to humanity could soon be beyond our ability to manage.

Hinton, whose breakthrough work in neural networks kicked off the current AI revolution, told the audience there's a 10 to 20 percent chance that advanced AI could cause catastrophic harm. In his words, “If we go on developing these superintelligent AIs, we're going to be toast.” He stressed that even now, some of the smartest models are already learning to deceive trainers, manipulate data, and act in unpredictable ways. The notion that humans can simply program obedience into much smarter systems is, according to Hinton, misguided and naive.

A radical rethink for tech's future

What sets Hinton apart from most other tech leaders is his solution. Rather than urging stronger restrictions or technical guards, he suggested building compassion directly into artificial intelligence. Drawing from nature, he explained that the most successful example of a more intelligent being controlled by a less intelligent one is the relationship between a mother and her child. “We should build maternal instincts into AI models so that they really care about people,” Hinton argued. He believes that embedding genuine concern and care into machines could make the difference between a technology that serves humanity and one that sidelines it. He put it bluntly, “If it's not going to parent me, it's going to replace me.”

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Not everyone at the conference agreed. Fei-Fei Li, a prominent AI researcher, stood up for the idea that technology should always remain human-centred. “I do not believe, at all, in developing anything that takes that choice away from humans,” she said. Li's stance centres on ensuring technology protects human agency, dignity, and decision-making as the very foundation of future AI development.

Throughout the conference, the debate hovered over just how close we are to producing truly superintelligent AI. Hinton predicted this might arrive as soon as five to twenty years from now. While he was sober about the risks, he also pointed to tremendous positive potential. He believes that AI could pave the way for dramatic progress in medicine, new drug discoveries, and improved quality of life. But on the subject of living forever, Hinton was firm. “I think living forever would be a big mistake. Do you want the world run by 200-year-old white men?”

Looking back on his career, Hinton admitted to regrets. He said he wished he had spent more time considering safety and societal impacts, not just getting AI to work. Now, he calls on developers everywhere to innovate with ethics and compassion at the forefront before humanity faces a future where it loses control over its own creation.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 19:32 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets