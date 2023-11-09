Gogoro smart electric scooters turn to Apple for state-of-the-art features

Gogoro the leading electric scooters company is partnering Apple to bring smart features to its e-scooters. With the integration of Apple features, Gogoro is planning to make its product more consumer-friendly in terms of bringing advanced features that no one has ever seen before. The company made some significant announcements about the Apple features which will draw your attention towards their offerings. Know what Gogoro is planning to bring with Apple to their e-scooters.

Gogoro smart electric scooters with Apple features

Gogoro announced that it will enable their electric scooters to be locked and unlocked through an iPhone or an Apple Watch. It will integrate the scooter's key into the Apple Wallet too and it can serve as a digital key. Sounds innovative right? But there is more! This digital key can also be shared with other iOS users by sending a text on Apple messages or other messaging platforms. This digital technology is commonly called NFC (near field communication) which enables keyless locking and unlocking of vehicles. This feature can also be found in leading car brands such as Tesla, BMW and others, however, for a two-wheeler it's a first.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Gogoro reported that this Apple feature will be introduced in their latest models such as SuperSport TCS, Gogoro Delight, Gogoro CrossOver, and Gogoro CrossOver S Smartscooters, but over 300,000 existing electric scooters will also be available to take advantage of the digital key. Gogoro founder and CEO, Horace Luke said, “Scooter Key in Apple Wallet delivers enhanced convenience to our new and existing customers and we are excited to roll out to our vehicles starting today.”

The integration of Apple features will also enable users to track their scooters. Gogoro announced that it will soon integrate the Apple Find My app to track their scooter when it's lost or stolen. Gogoro also assures that it cannot access users's Apple Wallets or their device's personal information and that will ensure user privacy.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!