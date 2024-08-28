Google AI may soon be able to handle your WhatsApp calls, notifications- All details

Google is reportedly working on three new extensions for WhatsApp, Google Messages and Android system notifications to integrate its Gemini chatbot. The tech giant has already made Gemini a default assistant in its latest Pixel 9 series and incorporated the chatbot in Spotify. Previously, it launched new Gemini extensions for apps such as Google Keep, Tasks and Calendar. It also launched new extensions for YouTube and YouTube Music.

Gemini extensions for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Android notifications

According to a recent report by Android Authority, the Google app's latest update 15.34.32.29.arm64 beta provides official details about three Gemini-powered extensions for WhatsApp, Google Messages, and Android system notifications. These extensions are currently in the beta version and are not available for public use yet. Here is a look at how the future extensions are anticipated to function as per the given descriptions.

The messages extension might enable users to send and read messages within the Google Messages app with the help of Gemini. The WhatsApp-based Gemini extension is likely to allow users to send and read texts as well as make WhatsApp calls with the help of the Gemini voice command feature.

Another Gemini-powered extension promotes Google's vision of providing its users with advanced AI tools for summarising content. The new notifications extension is likely to summarise notifications and place them in the order of relevance. There is an anticipation that some functions get automatically started on the basis of notification. For instance, a notification about a cricket win might make the home speaker play a victory song.

Google to increase functionality of AI chatbot Gemini

These aforementioned features give an idea about the features Google may launch for diversifying the functions of its AI chatbot Gemini and making it a more integral part of its devices. However, it must be noted that these features were just discovered in the beta phase. Therefore, it may take some time for the official rollout. It looks like Google has been on an agenda to position Gemini as a reliable chatbot which is capable of multitasking.

