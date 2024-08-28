 Google AI may soon be able to handle your WhatsApp calls, notifications- All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google AI may soon be able to handle your WhatsApp calls, notifications- All details

Google AI may soon be able to handle your WhatsApp calls, notifications- All details

Google is reportedly planning to integrate its AI-powered Gemini chatbot in WhatsApp, Messages and notifications to make it an integral part of its devices.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 10:36 IST
Google AI may soon be able to handle your WhatsApp calls, notifications- All details
Google app’s latest beta shows descriptions of new Gemini extensions. (Google)

Google is reportedly working on three new extensions for WhatsApp, Google Messages and Android system notifications to integrate its Gemini chatbot. The tech giant has already made Gemini a default assistant in its latest Pixel 9 series and incorporated the chatbot in Spotify. Previously, it launched new Gemini extensions for apps such as Google Keep, Tasks and Calendar. It also launched new extensions for YouTube and YouTube Music. 

Also Read: OnePlus 13 leaks surface online, rumoured to feature 6000mAh battery- All details

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹108,670₹139,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Gemini extensions for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Android notifications

According to a recent report by Android Authority, the Google app's latest update 15.34.32.29.arm64 beta provides official details about three Gemini-powered extensions for WhatsApp, Google Messages, and Android system notifications. These extensions are currently in the beta version and are not available for public use yet. Here is a look at how the future extensions are anticipated to function as per the given descriptions. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Barbie flip phone now a reality, HMD launches new retro-style phone at Rs…

The messages extension might enable users to send and read messages within the Google Messages app with the help of Gemini.  The WhatsApp-based Gemini extension is likely to allow users to send and read texts as well as make WhatsApp calls with the help of the Gemini voice command feature.

Also Read: iPhone trick: YouTube videos can save your wet smartphone's speakers, here's how

Another Gemini-powered extension promotes Google's vision of providing its users with advanced AI tools for summarising content. The new notifications extension is likely to summarise notifications and place them in the order of relevance. There is an anticipation that some functions get automatically started on the basis of notification. For instance, a notification about a cricket win might make the home speaker play a victory song.

Also Read: OnePlus and OPPO's upcoming phones may get Apple MagSafe-style wireless charging, accessories: Details here

Google to increase functionality of AI chatbot Gemini

These aforementioned features give an idea about the features Google may launch for diversifying the functions of its AI chatbot Gemini and making it a more integral part of its devices. However, it must be noted that these features were just discovered in the beta phase. Therefore, it may take some time for the official rollout. It looks like Google has been on an agenda to position Gemini as a reliable chatbot which is capable of multitasking.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 10:36 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it “never work for an indian manager”: microsoft employee based in europe ‘warns’ in reddit post youtube premium price hike in india: ad-free family, individual, and student plans to now cost more google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free will your friends find out your secret if you make a facebook dating profile? know now how to set images from google photos as a live wallpaper on android apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect whatsapp disappearing messages: 5 things you need to know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28: Know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free
Wordle

Wordle Answer for August 27: Check hints, clues and answer to get it right
Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 27: Get a chance to win exclusive rewards for free
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Google Photos is testing a new 'Collections' redesign: A mixed reaction

Google Photos is testing a new 'Collections' redesign: A mixed reaction
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets