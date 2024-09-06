 Google AI-powered Ask Photos features rolling out for select users: Check details | Tech News
Google Photos awaited Ask Photos feature is rolling now. Users have to sign up and join the waitlist to get early access.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 06 2024, 16:15 IST
Google Photo's new Ask Photos feature uses Gemini AI to deliver advanced results. (Google)

Google has officially announced that users can now avail early access and enter the waitlist for trying out the new AI-powered Ask Photos feature of Google Photos. The tech giant unveiled this new Ask Photos feature during the Google I/O 2024  event held in May this year. As per the recent blog post shared by Google, the new feature is set to be available to limited users based out of the US in the initial phase. The US citizens who are eligible to use this feature have to start signing up for the waitlist for accessing the Ask Photos feature.

Ask Photos feature uses Gemini to deliver advanced results

Ask Photos feature goes a step further than the already existing Google Photos search feature. It uses the capabilities of Google Gemini AI to gather detailed information about the photos saved in a user's gallery and answer the user's queries. According to the post shared by Google, Gemini AI will understand the context of a user's gallery and identify elements such as important people in their lives, food items and so on. 

Communicating with the Ask Photos feature will feel like a general interaction with a personal assistant. The feature is capable of searching for photos as well as answering descriptive queries about them.  For example, when a user gives a prompt query to the Ask Photos feature about the places he visited during a trip to Delhi, the Ask Photos is likely to answer every place the user visited along with details. To come up with the answer, the feature is likely to search for all pictures taken during the trip and churn out details regarding the museums, monuments and other tourist attractions the user visited at each place. 

Ask Photos feature functions as chatbot 

Apart from this, as per Google, the users will also have the option to ask follow-up questions just like interacting with a person in real life. The Ask Photos feature will also be able to function like an AI chatbot. It will be capable of performing tasks such as summarising content, selecting the best photo and curating a top-five list on any given subject. 

Therefore, the new Ask Photos feature is set to elevate the experience of Google Photos users to another level. 

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets