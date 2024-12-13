Google Android XR is here, and it's not your usual Android experience—Here's how it is different

Android XR is the latest operating system from Google, but it's not your usual mobile operating system. It is a completely new OS built for next-generation computing. Developed in collaboration with Samsung, Android XR is specifically designed for AR and VR experiences. While it has been designed for headsets and glasses, its capabilities extend beyond these devices. Currently, Android XR is available in a preview version for developers, offering support for a wide range of tools. Here's everything you need to know about Android XR.

Google Gemini And Other Major Features Coming For Android XR

Gemini will have a major role to play in how Android XR works, as you will be able to have conversations with Gemini about what you're seeing or controlling using your headset. Google says Gemini can understand your intent, helping you plan and subsequently research topics and guide you through things.

For this OS, Google is also redesigning a lot of popular Google apps, including YouTube. You will be able to watch YouTube on a virtual big screen, similar to how you can on Apple's Vision Pro headset and visionOS. Another major feature coming to Android XR is Google Photos in 3D, which also seems similar to what you get with spatial photos and videos on the Vision Pro.

Another major feature is Google Maps and the ability to use it in a new way, allowing you to see cities and landmarks with immersion. Plus, you will be able to use Chrome through multiple visual screens, making multitasking easier. And, of course, Google and AI go hand in hand, so features like Circle to Search will also be available in Android XR, allowing you to quickly find information about what's in front of you with a simple gesture.

Moreover, Google promises that all Android mobile and tablet apps available on Google Play will be compatible with Android XR, ensuring seamless functionality without any compatibility issues.

How is Android XR different compared to Android 15 and Android 16?

Android XR is designed specifically for virtual reality and mixed reality headsets, but it is not limited to them. In comparison, Android 15 and Android 16 are strictly designed for mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets. Another difference is that Android XR is a brand-new OS, while Android 15 is an iterative upgrade that has been updated over the years.

Another major difference is the fact that Android XR has been developed in partnership with Samsung, while Android 15 and Android 16 are solely Google's own products.

Google says that Android XR will first be available on headsets. And, Samsung is going to be making the first device powered by Android XR, which is currently codenamed Project Moohan. It will be available for purchase next year.

Google is also testing prototype glasses running Android XR. Google has announced that it will start real-world testing of prototype glasses that run on Android XR. These glasses running Android XR would allow for seamless connectivity with other Android devices. Google says Gemini will be just one tap away, providing information like directions, translations, and message summaries.

