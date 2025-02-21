Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google brings popular ‘Circle to Search’ feature to iPhones: Here's how to use it

Google brings popular ‘Circle to Search’ feature to iPhones: Here's how to use it

Google's popular 'Circle to Search' feature is now on iPhones with some limitations. Here's how iPhone users can access and use this AI-powered search tool.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 21 2025, 14:06 IST
Icon
5 phones launching in upcoming weeks: iPhone SE 4, Nothing Phone 3a, and more
Circle to Search
1/5 iPhone SE 4: Apple’s entry-level smartphone, iPhone SE 2025 is expected to launch next week in the higher mid-range segment. The smartphone is being popularised for its significant upgrades such as bigger and better design, Apple Intelligence support, A18 chip, custom 5G chip, and much more. The iPhone SE 4 will likely launch around Rs.50000 in India.  (Sonny Dickson/X)
Circle to Search
2/5 Nothing Phone 3a: The UK-based smartphone brand has confirmed the launch of Nothing Phone 3a on March 4. The smartphone is expected to come with a new design featuring a triple camera setup. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset for powerful performance. Rumours also suggest that Nothing may launch another smartphone under the series, the Phone 3a Pro, but it will launch a little later.  (Flipkart)
Circle to Search
3/5 Oppo Find N5: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo has confirmed the launch of its new generation foldable smartphone, the Find N5 on February 20. However, the global launch may take place later this year. Reportedly, Oppo Find N5 will be the slimmest foldable smartphone with a 230-gram weight. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering ease in multitasking.  (Zhou Yibao)
image caption
4/5 iQOO 10R: Vivo sub-brand iQOO recently confirmed the India launch of iQOO 10R on March 11. It is the company’s first ‘R’ variant smartphone which is expected to launch under Rs.30000. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM. It may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. (Amazon)
Circle to Search
5/5 Google Pixel 9a: Lastly, we have Google’s A-series smartphone, the Pixel 9a which is expected to debut next month. This year Google has reduced the camera bump but it has stuck to the dual camera setup. Reports suggest that the Pixel 9a will be powered by the Tensor G4 chip that may come with 8GB RAM storage. It is also expected to launch around Rs.50000. (Android Headline)
Circle to Search
icon View all Images
Google has rolled out its popular ‘Circle to Search’ feature to iPhones. (Google)

Google's widely used 'Circle to Search' feature, which took the Android world by storm in 2024, is now available to iPhone users. This artificial intelligence-driven tool has gained popularity for its ability to perform visual searches on the go, and its arrival on iPhones is a welcome upgrade, though it comes with some limitations.

How It Works on iPhones

Initially exclusive to Android devices, the feature has been rebranded as “Screen Search with Google Lens” for iPhones. To use this, users will need to install the Google Lens app. However, unlike its Android counterpart, it won't work system-wide on iPhones. It is currently available only within the Chrome and Google apps. This restriction is one of the trade-offs that Google had to make to bring the feature to iPhone users, but it still offers significant utility for those within the supported apps.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16E
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹59,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now

Also read: Reddit faces global outage: Users struggle to post, profile updates and feed access issues

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To use the feature, users will find it in the three-dot menu located in the top-right corner of both the Chrome and Google apps on iOS. Once selected, it allows users to highlight, draw, or tap objects on the screen without leaving the app. This makes browsing with Chrome or searching on the Google app more interactive, as it enables users to perform a visual search instantly.

Also read: Notebook LM – From Information to insight with Google's AI tool

Future Enhancements and AI Overviews

Google has stated that this feature is most useful while browsing on Chrome. Users can now quickly search for information on items they encounter while surfing the web without needing to take a screenshot or open a new tab. In the coming months, Google will add a new Lens icon to the address bar for easy access to the Screen Search feature.

Also read: iOS 18.4 release soon: Here's when the update will roll out with new Apple Intelligence features

Additionally, Google is expanding the capabilities of Google Lens itself. The new AI Overview feature, already a part of regular Google searches, will now be accessible via the Lens search function. This feature will provide a detailed overview of objects, such as plants, products, or landmarks, directly from visual searches. AI Overviews will show up alongside search results, offering more context and key aspects of the identified items.

Also read: iPhone SE 4, new MacBook Air, iPads, and more products to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

For both iOS and Android users, Google Lens will continue to identify billions of objects from a vast image database. With the power of AI, the tool can now offer deeper insights into unique or obscure images. As a result, AI Overviews will appear more frequently, enriching the overall search experience for users. This update will roll out globally, giving iPhone users the chance to explore and enjoy these new AI-powered search capabilities.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 14:06 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 PC

GTA 5 PC players to get the biggest free update with HSW upgrades, new vehicles, and GTA+ perks
Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4: Release date, new villain, gameplay changes, and everything coming to the looter-shooter
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations
Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals to bring major balance changes and new heroes in upcoming mid-season update
PlayStation Plus Extra

PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here’s the full list

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets