Google Chrome gets Lens integration, new AI features, and more: Here’s everything you need to know

Google has been making several changes to its products and services across all platforms. While its primary focus is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) features into all its services, Google has been also working to provide users with an easy-to-use experience. Now, to make AI more accessible, Google has introduced some features to Chrome Desktop, Browser, and other platforms. Know what's new coming to Google services.

Also read: Google Maps gets a redesign for Android devices: Check what's new

Google Chrome AI features

Google shared a detailed blog post which highlighted three new Chrome AI features that utilise Google AI and Gemini models. For starters, the tech giant revealed that the Chrome desktop browser will now get Google Lens integration enabling users to select, search and ask questions which are opened on the web. This feature is quite similar to how we use the Circle to Search feature, however, for desktop users, accessing the functionality is different.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Google Search to combat explicit deepfakes and protect privacy in search results with new algorithm update

To access the Google Lens search feature, users have to click on the Lens icon placed on the address bar and then tap anywhere on the screen to activate the visual search feature. Once it invokes, a new side panel will appear where users can access the search matches. Additionally, Google is also offering a multi search feature which allows users to ask follow-up questions.

Also read: Google bringing this popular Android feature to Chrome users, here's how it works

Google also revealed a new feature called “Tab Compare” which is designed for people who like to shop online and look for better deals and prices available on several other platforms. This feature uses AI to provide an overview of multiple tabs and creates a comparison window of specs, features, prices, ratings, and more details. The third and final feature is coming to Google Chrome which uses AI to revisit opened tabs. On the search tab, users can simply type prompts such as “What was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?” and it will provide results from your browsing history. However, note that the Teb Compare and Browsing feature will be rolled out in the US. These are some crucial and advanced AI features which will significantly reduce user hassle.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!