Google Chrome users in India under high risk, government issues warning

Google Chrome, the world's most popular web browser, has become an integral part of daily internet usage for millions of people worldwide. While Google continuously works to enhance the browser's security with timely updates, recent reports highlight serious vulnerabilities that could put users at risk. In light of these security concerns, the Indian government has issued a warning for users running outdated versions of the browser.

According to a recent alert from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), multiple security vulnerabilities have been discovered in Google Chrome versions prior to 130.0.6723.116 and 130.0.6723.116/.117, affecting users on Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. CERT-In, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, warned that these flaws could allow attackers to exploit Chrome's weaknesses, leading to unauthorized access to sensitive data, browser instability, remote code execution or Denial of Service.

The vulnerabilities have been reported in components "Serial" and "Family Experiences" of Google Chrome, which could be exploited by a remote attacker by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted webpage. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code, obtain unauthorized access to sensitive information or perform Denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system

Dangers of delayed updates

Despite Google's ongoing efforts to strengthen Chrome's security, many users fail to update their browser regularly. Reasons for this may include limited storage, data restrictions, or simple negligence. However, running outdated versions leaves systems vulnerable to known exploits, making them prime targets for cybercriminals.

The CERT-In advisory stresses the importance of installing the latest security patches, which Google has already rolled out for users of affected Chrome versions. By updating to the most recent version, users can protect themselves from potential cyber threats and ensure their data remains safe.



