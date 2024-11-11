Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google Chrome users in India under high risk, government issues warning

Google Chrome users in India under high risk, government issues warning

Indian government has issued a warning for users running outdated versions of the browser..

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 12:37 IST
Google Chrome users in India under high risk, government issues warning
According to a recent alert from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), multiple security vulnerabilities have been discovered in Google Chrome. (Pexels)

Google Chrome, the world's most popular web browser, has become an integral part of daily internet usage for millions of people worldwide. While Google continuously works to enhance the browser's security with timely updates, recent reports highlight serious vulnerabilities that could put users at risk. In light of these security concerns, the Indian government has issued a warning for users running outdated versions of the browser.

According to a recent alert from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), multiple security vulnerabilities have been discovered in Google Chrome versions prior to 130.0.6723.116 and 130.0.6723.116/.117, affecting users on Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. CERT-In, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, warned that these flaws could allow attackers to exploit Chrome's weaknesses, leading to unauthorized access to sensitive data, browser instability, remote code execution or Denial of Service.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Also read: Mukesh Ambani may get this key 10000000 site for free, Reliance just needs…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The vulnerabilities have been reported in components "Serial" and "Family Experiences" of Google Chrome, which could be exploited by a remote attacker by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted webpage. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code, obtain unauthorized access to sensitive information or perform Denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system

Dangers of delayed updates

Despite Google's ongoing efforts to strengthen Chrome's security, many users fail to update their browser regularly. Reasons for this may include limited storage, data restrictions, or simple negligence. However, running outdated versions leaves systems vulnerable to known exploits, making them prime targets for cybercriminals.

Also read: iPhone users may soon get this new Google app, spotted on App Store

The CERT-In advisory stresses the importance of installing the latest security patches, which Google has already rolled out for users of affected Chrome versions. By updating to the most recent version, users can protect themselves from potential cyber threats and ensure their data remains safe.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 12:37 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom and enhanced AI; Bringing vice city to life again
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod turns horses into warp speed chaos, leaving players in hilarious mayhem
GTA Online

GTA Online festive surprise event teases exclusive christmas cars: Leaked details on Comet Safari, Clique
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans narrow down release month using theories, teasers, and lunar cycles for clues- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets