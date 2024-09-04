 Google Circle to Search feature gets QR and barcode scanning support: All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google Circle to Search feature gets QR and barcode scanning support: All details

Google Circle to Search feature gets QR and barcode scanning support: All details

Google is reportedly rolling out QR and barcode scanning support for its latest Circle to Search feature on select Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 04 2024, 15:02 IST
Google Circle to Search feature gets QR and barcode scanning support: All details
Google's Circle to search feature was first discovered in May and now its officially rolling out to users. (Google)

Google is rolling out the barcodes and QR code support for the Circle to Search feature. The tech giant is reportedly planning to merge the automated barcode and QR code scanning with Circle to search for a considerable period of time. The tech publication Android Authority discovered this feature in May. Now, Google is finally launching this new feature on selected Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices. 

QR and barcode scanning support for Google's Circle for Search feature

After the Circle to Search feature is activated on the device, it will automatically scan barcodes and QR codes whenever it finds an authentic code displayed on the user's page. This means the users do not have to circle the QR codes and barcodes to get the required information. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

As soon as the Circle to search feature scans the code, the users will find a new chip displayed above the code containing a URL. The users can click on the generated URL to get redirected to the final results. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The users can activate the new barcode and QR scanning support for the circle to search by opening the web page or any picture having a valid QR code. The users have to touch and hold the navigation handle or the home button to activate the scanning support for the Circle to Search feature. 

Also Read: Nothing may soon launch two new smartphones: Here's everything we know

Android Authority first reported discovering the barcode and QR scanner support for the Circle to Search feature on the 15.19.45.29.arm64 beta version of the Google app. The support was working on the 15.25.32 beta version. 

Also Read: Apple September event 2024: iPhone 16 launch and new watches expected, but these devices may have to wait

Google's Circle for Search latest update availability

Google is reportedly rolling out this new update for the Circle to Search feature in phases. As per the recent announcement of the tech giant, the new support has been launched. This means that users might have to wait for the coming days to get the latest update on their compatible devices. 

Also Read: iPhone 16 launch next week: Who should consider buying the new-gen iPhone

Apart from the latest Circle to Search update, Google is reportedly working to upgrade the QR code scanners to make the scanning experience of users seamless and hassle-free. 

 Google's latest Circle to Search feature is now being made available to multiple Samsung Galaxy devices. Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and Galaxy A-series are some models that are compatible to support this feature. 

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 15:02 IST
Tags:
Trending: whatsapp group turned into 6200 crore indian firm, now struggling to pay salaries ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple to introduce 6 new ai features with iphone 16 and iphone 16 pro models at it's glowtime event intel lunar lake core ultra 200v series laptop chips are here to make qualcomm and amd sweat in the ai pc race “never work for an indian manager”: microsoft employee based in europe ‘warns’ in reddit post android users can now update or install three apps simultaneously woman interns at apple, rejects big tech offers to run a candy store instead, she’s now… tinder, bumble, and other dating apps using ai to transform gen z's online dating experience 10 best android tablets for high perfromance from samsung, lenovo and others
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission

Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans demand more single player content; Criticises GTA Online’s influence on Rockstar Games
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 and grab amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Know how to grab freebies

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in India

Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under 2000 in India
best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details

OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details
smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets