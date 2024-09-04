Google Circle to Search feature gets QR and barcode scanning support: All details

Google is rolling out the barcodes and QR code support for the Circle to Search feature. The tech giant is reportedly planning to merge the automated barcode and QR code scanning with Circle to search for a considerable period of time. The tech publication Android Authority discovered this feature in May. Now, Google is finally launching this new feature on selected Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

QR and barcode scanning support for Google's Circle for Search feature

After the Circle to Search feature is activated on the device, it will automatically scan barcodes and QR codes whenever it finds an authentic code displayed on the user's page. This means the users do not have to circle the QR codes and barcodes to get the required information.

As soon as the Circle to search feature scans the code, the users will find a new chip displayed above the code containing a URL. The users can click on the generated URL to get redirected to the final results.

The users can activate the new barcode and QR scanning support for the circle to search by opening the web page or any picture having a valid QR code. The users have to touch and hold the navigation handle or the home button to activate the scanning support for the Circle to Search feature.

Android Authority first reported discovering the barcode and QR scanner support for the Circle to Search feature on the 15.19.45.29.arm64 beta version of the Google app. The support was working on the 15.25.32 beta version.

Google's Circle for Search latest update availability

Google is reportedly rolling out this new update for the Circle to Search feature in phases. As per the recent announcement of the tech giant, the new support has been launched. This means that users might have to wait for the coming days to get the latest update on their compatible devices.

Apart from the latest Circle to Search update, Google is reportedly working to upgrade the QR code scanners to make the scanning experience of users seamless and hassle-free.

Google's latest Circle to Search feature is now being made available to multiple Samsung Galaxy devices. Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and Galaxy A-series are some models that are compatible to support this feature.