    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Google Doodle shows love for Bubble Tea today!

    Google Doodle shows love for Bubble Tea today!

    Google Doodle is celebrating Bubble Tea day today.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 29 2023, 11:23 IST
    Google Doodle
    Bubble Tea was officially announced as a new emoji on January 29, 2020. (Google)
    Google Doodle
    Bubble Tea was officially announced as a new emoji on January 29, 2020. (Google)

    Tea has been a top beverage globally, along with coffee, for a long time now. With time, tea has undergone several changes and the variety is mind-boggling. One such change is Bubble Tea. It is also known as boba tea and pearl milk tea. Well, Bubble Tea has gained global popularity and it even has an official emoji of its own. The Bubble Tea emoji was announced on January 29, 2020. Today, Google is showing its love for Bubble Tea as it is celebrating the day with an interactive doodle.

    "Tangy and fruity or sweet and milky? The combinations are endless! Today's interactive game Doodle celebrates bubble tea, also known as boba tea and pearl milk tea. Honeydew, matcha, raspberry, mocha – no matter the flavor, don't forget to mix in some bubbly balls made with fruit jelly or tapioca. Bubble Tea gained such popularity globally that it was officially announced as a new emoji on this day in 2020," Google said in a report.

    "Satisfy your craving and make a yummy cup of bubble tea in today's interactive Doodle, which features Taiwan's indigenous Formosan Mountain Dog as well as a crew of familiar Doodle characters!," it further added.

    Notably, this Taiwanese drink started as a local treat and has exploded in popularity over the last few decades. Bubble tea has its roots in traditional Taiwanese tea culture which dates back as early as the 17th century. However, it wasn't until the 1980s that the bubble tea as we know today was invented.

    As waves of Taiwanese immigrants over the past few decades brought this drink overseas, it inevitably underwent changes. Shops around the world are still experimenting with new flavors, additions, and mixtures. Traditional tearooms across Asia have also joined in on the boba craze, and the trend has reached countries like Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and more, Google further informed.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 29 Jan, 11:23 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers