Google Doodle shows love for Bubble Tea today!

Google Doodle is celebrating Bubble Tea day today.

Tea has been a top beverage globally, along with coffee, for a long time now. With time, tea has undergone several changes and the variety is mind-boggling. One such change is Bubble Tea. It is also known as boba tea and pearl milk tea. Well, Bubble Tea has gained global popularity and it even has an official emoji of its own. The Bubble Tea emoji was announced on January 29, 2020. Today, Google is showing its love for Bubble Tea as it is celebrating the day with an interactive doodle.

"Tangy and fruity or sweet and milky? The combinations are endless! Today's interactive game Doodle celebrates bubble tea, also known as boba tea and pearl milk tea. Honeydew, matcha, raspberry, mocha – no matter the flavor, don't forget to mix in some bubbly balls made with fruit jelly or tapioca. Bubble Tea gained such popularity globally that it was officially announced as a new emoji on this day in 2020," Google said in a report.

"Satisfy your craving and make a yummy cup of bubble tea in today's interactive Doodle, which features Taiwan's indigenous Formosan Mountain Dog as well as a crew of familiar Doodle characters!," it further added.

Notably, this Taiwanese drink started as a local treat and has exploded in popularity over the last few decades. Bubble tea has its roots in traditional Taiwanese tea culture which dates back as early as the 17th century. However, it wasn't until the 1980s that the bubble tea as we know today was invented.

As waves of Taiwanese immigrants over the past few decades brought this drink overseas, it inevitably underwent changes. Shops around the world are still experimenting with new flavors, additions, and mixtures. Traditional tearooms across Asia have also joined in on the boba craze, and the trend has reached countries like Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and more, Google further informed.