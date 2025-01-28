Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google expands Gemini app with 'Talk Live about This' feature for Pixel 9 devices - All details

Google expands Gemini app with 'Talk Live about This' feature for Pixel 9 devices - All details

Google is rolling out a new feature for its Gemini assistant, letting Pixel 9 users engage in live conversations about images, videos, and documents.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 28 2025, 14:49 IST
Gemini app 'Talk Live about This' feature
Google is rolling out the "Talk Live about this" feature for Pixel 9 devices to enhance user interactions. (REUTERS)

Google has begun rolling out a new feature for its Gemini Live conversational mode, which allows users to engage in discussions about images, documents, and YouTube videos. This feature, first demonstrated during the Galaxy S25 series launch, is now making its way to the Google Pixel 9 series, according to 9To5Google.

Gemini Live: New Capabilities

The latest update for the Gemini app introduces a conversational mode on the Pixel 9 series, allowing users to discuss various types of content, including images, PDF files, and YouTube videos. To access the feature, users can activate the Gemini assistant by either long-pressing the power button or using the "Hey Google" voice command.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Also read: DeepSeek AI: What sets it apart? Top 10 burning questions answered

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Once the Gemini assistant overlay appears, a new floating button titled "Talk Live about..." is visible above the existing "Ask about" option. This button allows users to initiate a conversation about the content currently on screen. In the YouTube app, the option "Talk Live about this video" becomes available when the assistant is activated. For PDF files opened in Google File apps, users can select "Talk Live about this PDF." Similarly, for images, the "Talk Live about this" button appears. Once the button is selected, users are directed to the Gemini Live interface, which now includes a preview of the content being discussed.

Also read: iOS 18.4 expected to launch in April with Siri upgrades, new languages, and more

Customisation and Availability

Google also offers the option to disable the "Talk Live" feature. Users can long-press the floating button and choose the "turn off auto-submit" option. When disabled, the button will no longer appear unless users manually submit content to Gemini.

While the new feature is currently being rolled out to the Pixel 9 series, it is expected to be available on other devices, including the Google Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 series in the near future. Additionally, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series will come with this feature pre-installed.

Also read: DeepSeek AI: How it works, who's behind it, how it's different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained

This move is part of Google's broader efforts to improve the Gemini assistant, with recent additions such as Circle to Search and multimodal search. Though the rollout timeline for the "Talk Live about this" button on Android devices remains unclear, it is expected to be available in the coming weeks.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 14:49 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

Microsoft to bring Xbox titles to Nintendo Switch 2, including Halo and Call of Duty: Report
GTA 6 meme

GTA 6 meme featuring AI Trump executive order sparks online frenzy with viral video - All details
Epic Games mobile store

Epic Games mobile store expands with new third-party titles, free games, and exciting features- Details
GTA 6 characters

GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?
No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets