Google expands Gemini app with 'Talk Live about This' feature for Pixel 9 devices - All details

Google has begun rolling out a new feature for its Gemini Live conversational mode, which allows users to engage in discussions about images, documents, and YouTube videos. This feature, first demonstrated during the Galaxy S25 series launch, is now making its way to the Google Pixel 9 series, according to 9To5Google.

Gemini Live: New Capabilities

The latest update for the Gemini app introduces a conversational mode on the Pixel 9 series, allowing users to discuss various types of content, including images, PDF files, and YouTube videos. To access the feature, users can activate the Gemini assistant by either long-pressing the power button or using the "Hey Google" voice command.

Once the Gemini assistant overlay appears, a new floating button titled "Talk Live about..." is visible above the existing "Ask about" option. This button allows users to initiate a conversation about the content currently on screen. In the YouTube app, the option "Talk Live about this video" becomes available when the assistant is activated. For PDF files opened in Google File apps, users can select "Talk Live about this PDF." Similarly, for images, the "Talk Live about this" button appears. Once the button is selected, users are directed to the Gemini Live interface, which now includes a preview of the content being discussed.

Customisation and Availability

Google also offers the option to disable the "Talk Live" feature. Users can long-press the floating button and choose the "turn off auto-submit" option. When disabled, the button will no longer appear unless users manually submit content to Gemini.

While the new feature is currently being rolled out to the Pixel 9 series, it is expected to be available on other devices, including the Google Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 series in the near future. Additionally, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series will come with this feature pre-installed.

This move is part of Google's broader efforts to improve the Gemini assistant, with recent additions such as Circle to Search and multimodal search. Though the rollout timeline for the "Talk Live about this" button on Android devices remains unclear, it is expected to be available in the coming weeks.