Google For India 2024: 9 Big announcements in AI and other Google services

Google For India 2024: The tech giant hosted the 10th edition of Google For India in Delhi today with several speakers taking the stage. The event consisted of announcements regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and its crucial role in transforming India's landscape in several sectors including education, healthcare, lifestyle, and others. During the event, Google made several announcements regarding its AI tools such as Gemini Live, AI overviews, Google Pay, and others for consumers, merchants and businesses. Alongside new features, Google also announced partnerships with several leading companies. Check out the 10 crucial announcements of Google For India 2024.

Google For India 2024: 10 crucial announcements

Gemini Live, AI Overviews in Indian languages: Google launched Gemini Live for Android users within the Gemini app in English. Now, the tech giant announced the inclusion of 9 other Indian languages, such as Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and more. On the other hand, AI Overviews will receive 4 Indian languages, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi. Google Maps with AI: With the help of Gemini, Maps will be able to generate a summary from billions of reviews, therefore, it will allow users to find best-rated restaurants, hotels, and others at a glance. It will also include AI-powered image recognition for “ relevant, photo-first results and a map for visual exploration.” Apart from these new features, Google Maps will also provide alerts to low visibility and flooded road areas.

3. AI tools for Mid-sized Businesses: Google has launched Product Studio in the Google Merchant Center which possesses Image-to-Video Animation capabilities. Google also introduced converting menu photos into detailed online menus for restaurants. Additionally, for Indian merchants, Google has included a Business Chat feature through which customers can directly contact them via SMS or WhatsApp from Search listings.

4. Google Pay upgrades: For credit suggestions and planning, Google Pay will now have a new AI-powered support guide where users can ask queries related to repayment cycles, eligibility criteria, EMIs, and more. Google is also expanding its credit providers in GPay, by partnering with Aditya Birla Finance Limited and Muthoot Finance. Apart from these major announcements, Google Pay will now support UPI Circle in India enabling users to share their primary UPI profile/account with others.

5. Google to support India's health infrastructure: Google will support the Indian Government's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). This will enable the ABDM to enhance its digital architecture. Google Wallet has also partnered with Eka Care which will benefit ABHA ID holders to access their health card.

6. Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) in India: To enhance fraud protection and user safety in India, the tech giant announced the Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) to set up in India. The organisation will include safety engineers, local policy experts, and government partners to combat scams and fraud.

7. AI Skills House and new partnerships: To empower students, teachers, merchants, and other professionals, Google introduced AI Skills House where users can get access to Google's flagship AI courses, on YouTube and Google Cloud Skills Boost for free and without any additional cost. Additionally, Google.org will support the Central Square Foundation to enhance AI awareness and literacy. Additionally, Google.org is also partnering with Rocket Learning to develop an AI tutor to teach children with basic reading, writing, and math skills.

8. Open-source AI Agent Framework: Google announced a Gemini-powered open-source AI Agent Framework to make AI accessible to everyone in India. It will allow consumers to get detailed information about services such as products, and job opportunities, and others in a single platform.

9. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in a box: This is a new toolkit that includes open networks, digital identity, best practices, learnings and other key components that resulted in India's successful DPI.

