 Google For India 2024: Google Gemini Live, AI Overviews rolling out in Indian languages | Tech News
Google For India  2024: Google Gemini Live and AI Overviews are rolling out in several Indian languages. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 03 2024, 15:50 IST
Google For India 2024 took place today in Delhi with several crucial announcements around the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. One of the major announcements was the availability of Indian languages for Google's voice assistant, Gemini Live which has been gaining much buzz among Android users since its launch in May 2024. Recently, Google rolled out the Gemini Live for all Android users within the Gemini app in English. On the other hand, AI overviews is also gaining much recognition in the Indian market. Now, just a few days after, Google rolled out Gemini Live and AI Overviews in several Indian languages. 

Gemini Live languages in India

Google today will roll out 9 Indian languages for Gemini Live which includes Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu. Google said, “In India, with over 40% of Gemini's Indian language users already relying on voice interactions.” Now with multiple Indian languages included, users can freely make real-time conversations with Google's voice assistant within the Gemini App. The Gemini Live languages will be rolled out to Android users in the coming weeks. 

Also read
AI Overviews Language Expansion in India

Apart from Gemini Live, Google is introducing Indian languages to AI Overwiews as well which is the company's most used search feature. Overviews is one of the crucial Google AI features, enabling users to access the required information in a quick and summarized format. However, in India, it was only available in English and Hindi language. Therefore, to make it more accessible and celebrate the diversity of India, Google has announced four new languages for AI Overviews that include Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi. These languages will be rolled out in the coming weeks to Google Search. 

Apart from new Indian languages, Google also announced the Lens to Search feature For Google Search. This feature will enable users to make a video and ask complex questions regarding the video. Google also demoed how the feature works, which stunned many. Google highlighted that the feature will be available soon in Google's Search Labs. 

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 15:50 IST
