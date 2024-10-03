During the Google for India event on Thursday, 3 October, Google announced several India-specific developments, including major UPI, Google Pay and AI advancements. These developments aim to make capital and AI more accessible to every Indian for enhanced growth and learning.

Easier Credit Access via Google Pay

Google has announced that Google Pay's AI-powered support guide will now be able to answer users' questions about repayment cycles, eligibility criteria, EMIs, and more—while providing links to relevant terms and conditions.

Additionally, targeting India-specific businesses, Google is expanding its credit providers, adding Aditya Birla Finance Limited to its portfolio. Google is also bringing Muthoot Finance to Google Pay for gold-backed loans, benefiting users in rural India.

UPI Circle Comes For Indian Users

Google is also introducing another major feature for Google Pay users called UPI Circle, powered by NPCI. This feature allows Google Pay users to share their primary UPI profile/account with others, such as friends, family, or even employees. What's the use case? Well, not everyone has a bank account to pay via UPI, and this feature enables users to make digital payments despite that. It keeps transactions secure and promotes digital payments.

It works in two ways: Full Delegation and Partial Delegation. Full Delegation allows primary users to set a spending limit of ₹15,000, permitting secondary users to make payments within that limit without requiring approval. Payments are capped at ₹5,000 per transaction.

On the other hand, Partial Delegation gives primary users control over transactions. When a secondary user attempts to make a payment, it must be verified first.Google for India Event: Major India-Specific Additions to Google Pay, Easier Credit Access, and More Coming

More India-Specific Features Coming

Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Businesses: Google is introducing AI-powered tools to help over 35 million Indian businesses enhance customer engagement. These tools include image-to-animation conversion, creating brand styles from images, generating online menus, and displaying deals from platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, EasyDiner, and MagicPin.

Gemini Live in 9 Indian Languages: Gemini Live, already available in Hindi, will soon support Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu. With 40% of Indian users relying on voice interactions, Google sees significant potential for Gemini in India.

AI Overviews in Indian Languages: AI Overviews, which simplifies information search through summaries and links, is currently available in English and Hindi. Support for Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi will be added soon.