Google Gemini 1.5 Flash rolling out to free users- Check out its capabilities, features, and more

While many laughed about how many times Google said “AI” in the entire live stream, the company made some crucial announcements including the showcase of its new AI model, Gemini 1.5 Flash. It is a new light version of Gemini which is faster, smarter, and capable of conducting complex tasks. Now, the company has finally announced the official rollout of Gemini 1.5 Flash with some major commitments.

Gemini 1.5 Flash now available to users

Google finally announced the official release of its new Gemini 1.5 Flash AI model which will be made available to 230 countries around the world and in 40 different languages. As of now, we are not able to see the new AI model in the web version of Gemini, but it is expected to roll out soon. The Gemini 1.5 Flash will be available for free users and they will enjoy the advanced power of Gemini 1.5 Flash which comes with major improvements and faster response speed. Google said, “With Gemini 1.5 Flash, you'll notice across-the-board improvements in quality and latency, with especially noticeable improvements in reasoning and image understanding.”

In good news, Google will be solving several issues with this new free-tier AI model. The tech giant highlighted the major issue it has been facing since the launch of “Google Overview” which was “AI hallucinations.” Now with Gemini 1.5 Flash, Google promises to increase its efforts to reduce AI hallucinations and provide users with the right facts and information from the web. Additionally, Google is bringing a fact-check feature to Gemini that will provide users with links to resources. However, this feature will only be limited to some countries.

The only downside of the new Gemini AI model is that it still does not allow upload files via Google Drive or your device. But, Google also said that it will be available soon to the free tier users in the future. Furthermore, the company is also working on bringing Gemini for teens which allows them to take advantage of the tool for their school or college work.

