Google Gemini AI smartphone app launched in India- Check features, languages and more

In good news, Google finally launched the Gemini mobile app in India after months of being available in the US. The app availability in the country ensures easy access to Gemini AI features and effective use of generative AI via smartphones. The Gemini chatbot app in India will support over nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Additionally, Gemini Advanced powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro will also be made available in the country.

Gemini mobile app in India

Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai shared an X post announcing that the Gemini mobile app and Gemini Advanced will finally be available in India. While several services of the chatbot are free, users will have to pay to use the Gemini Advanced features which can tackle more complex tasks and prompts than the free version. With Gemini coming to smartphone, users can talk, type, share images and files with the chatbot to generate useful responses.

Users can easily download the Gemini mobile app via the Google Play store. Once downloaded, users can also set Gemini chatbot as a default AI assistant in the Google Assistant app. Google also said, “You can then use Gemini by corner swiping, hitting the power button on select phones, or saying ‘Hey Google.'” Additionally, users can also command Gemini to set reminders, timers, or make calls.

Gemini Advanced features

The Gemini Advanced is powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro model which is the most powerful AI model developed by Google. It offers a 1 million token context window enabling the chatbot to “understand vast amounts of information.” Here are some of the Gemini Advanced features that users can take advantage of:

Users can easily upload up to 1500 pages of documents in the app to extract the required information. Additionally, the chatbot has the ability to summarise 100 emails. It can easily summarise, provide actionable insights, and more based on the given data. The Gemini Advanced includes complex data analysis which can easily study data from Google Sheets, CSVs, and Excel and can “clean, explore, analyze, and visualize your data, transforming it into interactive charts and graphs.” Gemini can also be integrated into Google Messages for easy collaboration with friends and colleagues.

