 Google Gemini AI smartphone app launched in India- Check features, languages and more | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google Gemini AI smartphone app launched in India- Check features, languages and more

Google Gemini AI smartphone app launched in India- Check features, languages and more

The Gemini mobile app is now available in India. Download the chatbot app via the Google Play Store to enjoy advanced AI features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 18 2024, 12:27 IST
Google Gemini AI smartphone app launched in India- Check features, languages and more
Gemini mobile app and Gemini Advanced launched in India, know all about it. (Google)

In good news, Google finally launched the Gemini mobile app in India after months of being available in the US. The app availability in the country ensures easy access to Gemini AI features and effective use of generative AI via smartphones. The Gemini chatbot app in India will support over nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Additionally, Gemini Advanced powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro will also be made available in the country. 

Also read: Gemini AI Chatbot now lets you to play YouTube Music directly through voice commands

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Gemini mobile app in India

Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai shared an X post announcing that the Gemini mobile app and Gemini Advanced will finally be available in India. While several services of the chatbot are free, users will have to pay to use the Gemini Advanced features which can tackle more complex tasks and prompts than the free version. With Gemini coming to smartphone, users can talk, type, share images and files with the chatbot to generate useful responses. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Android to support scam call detection via Gemini Nano

Users can easily download the Gemini mobile app via the Google Play store. Once downloaded, users can also set Gemini chatbot as a default AI assistant in the Google Assistant app. Google also said, “You can then use Gemini by corner swiping, hitting the power button on select phones, or saying ‘Hey Google.'” Additionally, users can also command Gemini to set reminders, timers, or make calls. 

Also read: New Gemini 1.5 Flash launched with faster capabilities

Gemini Advanced features

The Gemini Advanced is powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro model which is the most powerful AI model developed by Google. It offers a 1 million token context window enabling the chatbot to “understand vast amounts of information.” Here are some of the Gemini Advanced features that users can take advantage of:

  1. Users can easily upload up to 1500 pages of documents in the app to extract the required information. Additionally, the chatbot has the ability to summarise 100 emails. It can easily summarise, provide actionable insights, and more based on the given data. 
  2. The Gemini Advanced includes complex data analysis which can easily study data from Google Sheets, CSVs, and Excel and can “clean, explore, analyze, and visualize your data, transforming it into interactive charts and graphs.” 
  3. Gemini can also be integrated into Google Messages for easy collaboration with friends and colleagues. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 12:27 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it nasa astronomy picture of the day 17 june 2023: earth at night from iss oppo to integrate ai across all smartphones by 2024; partners with google, microsoft, mediatek nasa astronomy picture of the day 5 june 2023: breathtaking trifid nebula here’s everything apple plans to show at its ai-focused wwdc event nasa astronomy picture of the day 11 june 2023: what is the true colour of the sun? nasa astronomy picture of the day 6 june 2023: planet destroyed by a star nasa astronomy picture of the day 22 may 2023: supernova snapped by astrophotographer windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them nasa astronomy picture of the day 31 may 2023: the history of our universe
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads
Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6's long development timeline
GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns

GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns
GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19
GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets