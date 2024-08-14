 Google Gemini live demo failed twice during the Pixel 9 event—reminding us why you can’t always trust AI | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google Gemini live demo failed twice during the Pixel 9 event—reminding us why you can’t always trust AI

Google Gemini live demo failed twice during the Pixel 9 event—reminding us why you can’t always trust AI

Google's Gemini demo at the Pixel 9 event yesterday failed multiple times while trying to showcase app integration. Here are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 14 2024, 10:52 IST
Google Gemini Live Demo fail
Google Gemini failed to take action twice during the Google Pixel 9 Made by Google event, on August 13. (Google)

Google launched the Pixel 9 series of devices yesterday at the Made by Google event. However, before unveiling the new Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google demonstrated the new Gemini features through a live demo on stage. But, as luck would have it, the demo failed—not once, but twice. This occurred while trying to showcase how well the new Gemini mobile AI features work with the calendar app by feeding it information through an image. However, once the prompt was submitted via voice, after several seconds of processing, Gemini failed to respond. This happened twice, and it only worked when the device was switched to a different Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Also Read: Google takes a ‘dig' at Apple Intelligence at the Pixel 9 series launch event, touts Gemini AI features

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
19% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹117,999₹144,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Why You Can't Always Trust AI

As it stands, the aforementioned incident wasn't the only time Gemini malfunctioned. In fact, during a demonstration of the new Magic Editor feature—Google's attempt at expanding on the Magic Eraser—the AI created an awkward object in the second photo after attempting to manipulate an image by adding a hot air balloon. This shows that generative artificial intelligence, at least in its current form, cannot be trusted at all times.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Moreover, companies like Google itself acknowledge this fact. Back in February, Google stated that Gemini is a creativity and productivity tool, and it “may not always be reliable especially when it comes to generating images or text about current events, evolving news or hot-button topics. It will make mistakes.” Google attributes this to “hallucinations” in Large Language Models, and there are instances where AI will get things wrong.

Also Read: Google launches Siri's rival with Gemini Live for Android: Know what it is and how it works

Google Gemini's History With Missteps

If you recall, earlier this year, the Google Gemini app (formerly Bard) introduced the ability to generate images, but Google had to withdraw the feature after it generated inaccurate and sometimes even offensive images.

Google's Prabhakar Raghavan later acknowledged this in a blog post. As a result, Google had to temporarily disable this feature to avoid offending people's sentiments and causing further damage.

If you think about it, it isn't just limited to Google Gemini; other major AI players, like OpenAI, also acknowledge that their AI models may "occasionally" provide inaccurate information. And truth be told, things like these are expected, considering how quickly these models are advancing in an attempt to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL launched in India, price starts at Rs. 1.1 lakh, featuring 16GB RAM, 8K video & more

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 10:52 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it 10 best smartwatch under 5000 in india: feature-packed models from noise, samsung, fire-boltt and more google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free how to hide your instagram online status from others windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window 10 best ac brands in india: top air conditioners from lloyd, daikin, lg and more that you can buy alert! did you get a whatsapp verification code without asking? your account under threat
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans
GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
iQOO 12

iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets