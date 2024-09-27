Google Gemini-powered Smart Replies coming to Gmail- All details

At the recent Google I/O 2024 event, the company previewed the Gemini-powered Contextual Smart Replies, enabling users to send detailed responses without any hassle. Now, the feature has started to roll out to Gmail users. These replies will work similarly to smart replies which were introduced back in 2017, however, with AI integration the replies will be more detailed and personalised. Know more about how the Gemini-powered Contextual Smart Replies will work in Gmail.

Also read: Google's Gemini AI arrives on Gmail for Android, here's how it makes your work life easier

Gmail Contextual Smart Replies

Gmail Contextual Smart Replies is the upgraded version of smart replies that we are currently using. However, with Gemini AI integration, Gmail will be able to provide users with more Contextual replies which are not only long but tailored to what email users have received. After its official announcement in May, Google is finally making the public for Gmail users.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

According to a Google Blog post, the Gmail Contextual Smart Replies will provide users with response options which will be entirely based on the email thread. Users can also preview and edit the AI-generated responses before sending them. Google said, “Contextual Smart Replies, will offer more detailed responses to fully capture the intent of your message.”

Also read: Replying to emails just got easier for these Gmail users, thanks to ‘quick reply'

The new Gmail AI feature is currently available in the English language. Additionally, only Google One AI Premium, Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, and Education Premium users can get access to Gmail Contextual Smart Replies.

Other Gmail AI features

Apart from Contextual Smart Replies, Gmail also includes several other AI-powered features that allow users to save time and improve productivity. These AI features include Smart Compose which suggests professional words, Help me Write can be used to draft emails from scratch, Tabbed Inbox which uses machine learning to organise emails, email summarization, Q&A tool, and much more.

Also read: Gmail trick: Turn poor drafts into professional emails with this new Gemini AI tool, here's how it works

These advanced features make drafting emails a breeze and allow users to be a perfectionists as they do not have to worry about professional lingo when drafting emails. Additionally, with email summaries, users can take out useful points in a summarised manner so they don't have to go through the entire mail thread.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!