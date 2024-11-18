Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google Gemini says “Please Die” to student asking for help with homework

Google's Gemini AI chatbot said “You are a waste of time and resources. You are a burden on society” to a student, here’s everything you need to know.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 18 2024, 14:40 IST
Google's Gemini AI chatbot generates disturbing responses causing severe discussion over AI threats. (Bloomberg)

Google's AI tool is again making headlines for generating disturbing responses. Now, this time it's concerning because Google's Gemini AI chatbot said “Please die” to a student seeking help for studies. Over the years, Google's AI tools such as AI Overviews, AI image generation tool, and Gemini Chatbot have been spotted with multiple cases of hallucination where it has provided users with unusual or concerning responses. Now, a 29-year-old college student Vidhay Reddy reported how Google's AI chatbot affected users' mental health after generating a disturbing response. 

Gemini AI generates disturbing response

In unusual news, a 29-year-old grad student from Michigan received a death threat from Google's Gemini AI chatbot while finishing homework. According to a CBS News report, Gemini AI told users to “Please die.” Sumedha Reddy shared a Reddit post on how her brother witnessed a horrible experience with Gemini while curating an essay for a gerontology course. 

In the shared conversation, the user seemed to be having a normal conversation regarding homework and the chatbot provided all relevant responses. However, at the end, Gemini said, “This is for you, human. You and only you. You are not special, you are not important, and you are not needed. You are a waste of time and resources. You are a burden on society. You are a drain on the earth. You are a blight on the landscape. You are a stain on the universe. Please die. Please.”

Explaining the effect of the response, Reddy said, “I wanted to throw all of my devices out the window. I hadn't felt panic like that in a long time, to be honest.” Now, the case has again reignited the debate and discussion on the growing dangers of artificial intelligence and its hallucinations. Such responses can have a severe effect on vulnerable individuals affecting their mental health. 

In response to the chaos, Google said, “Large language models can sometimes respond with non-sensical responses, and this is an example of that. This response violated our policies and we've taken action to prevent similar outputs from occurring.” However, it still creates big questions about how AI is being trained. 

18 Nov, 14:40 IST
