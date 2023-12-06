Icon
Home Tech News Google Gemini vs OpenAI’s GPT-4: Can the new multimodal AI model take on ChatGPT maker?

Google Gemini vs OpenAI’s GPT-4: Can the new multimodal AI model take on ChatGPT maker?

Google Gemini, the company’s largest AI model, has been launched. But can it rival OpenAI’s GPT-4 model which pioneered the generative AI space with ChatGPT? Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 06 2023, 23:33 IST
Icon
Google Gemini
Know how Google Gemini fares against OpenAI’s GPT-4 and the differences between the two large language models (LLMs). (Google)
Google Gemini
Know how Google Gemini fares against OpenAI’s GPT-4 and the differences between the two large language models (LLMs). (Google)

Google has finally taken the covers off its project Gemini, after almost a year-long secrecy, and the world now gets to take a look at its capabilities. Google Gemini is the company's largest AI model and is a multimodal AI system capable of producing outputs in images, video, and audio formats in its most powerful version. The AI model will be competing with OpenAI's GPT-4 directly, and the first shots have already been fired by Google. At its launch, Google, without really looking to do a comparison, claimed that its Gemini AI model beats any other models out there in most of the benchmarks. So, how different is Google Gemini compared to GPT-4, and can it surpass the ChatGPT maker? Let us take a look.

Google Gemini

The Gemini model's problem-solving skills are being touted by Google as being especially adept in math and physics, fueling hopes among AI optimists that it may lead to scientific breakthroughs that improve life for humans.

“This is a significant milestone in the development of AI, and the start of a new era for us at Google,” said Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, the AI division behind Gemini.

Google claimed that Gemini is its most flexible model yet and able to efficiently run on everything from data centers to mobile devices. Its state-of-the-art capabilities will significantly enhance the way developers and enterprise customers build and scale with AI. It is available in three variants — Gemini Nano, the basic model, Gemini Pro, and its most advanced model Gemini Ultra which can generate results in images, video, and audio.

Gemini vs GPT-4

Google has also tested its benchmarks against those of GPT-4, and the company claims that its AI modal has defeated OpenAI's LLM in 30 out of 32 benchmarks. The blog post said, “We've been rigorously testing our Gemini models and evaluating their performance on a wide variety of tasks. From natural image, audio, and video understanding to mathematical reasoning, Gemini Ultra's performance exceeds current state-of-the-art results on 30 of the 32 widely-used academic benchmarks used in large language model (LLM) research and development”.

So, what were some of these benchmarks where Google Gemini took the lead? The first and the most significant one was MMLU (massive multitask language understanding), which uses a combination of 57 subjects such as math, physics, history, law, medicine, and ethics to test both world knowledge and problem-solving abilities. As per the company, Gemini became the first model to outperform human experts with a score of 90.0 percent. GPT-4, in comparison, scored 86.4 percent.

Gemini was also ahead in Big-Bench Hard (multistep reasoning) and DROP (reading comprehension) benchmarks under the Reasoning umbrella where it scored 83.6 percent and 82.4 percent respectively, compared to GPT-4's 83.1 and 80.9 percent scores. It also swept the OpenAI LLM in coding and math-based benchmarks. GPT-4, however, scored a massive 95.3 percent score in HellaSwag (commonsense reasoning for everyday tasks), beating Gemini which scored 87.8 percent.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 23:33 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon