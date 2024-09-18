 Google gets a sigh of relief, wins fight over $1.7 million fine over ads | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google gets a sigh of relief, wins fight over $1.7 million fine over ads

Google gets a sigh of relief, wins fight over $1.7 million fine over ads

Regulators had alleged that Google — as a dominant online ad broker — illegally prevented rivals such as Yahoo Inc. and Microsoft Corp. from placing ads on third-party websites.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 16:05 IST
Google gets a sigh of relief, wins fight over $1.7 million fine over ads
Wednesday’s ruling can still be appealed at the bloc’s top tribunal, the Court of Justice. (AP)

Google won a court fight with the European Union over a €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) fine for thwarting competition for online ads, partly atoning for last week's crushing defeat in a separate judgment for abusing its monopoly powers.

Judges at the EU's General Court in Luxembourg backed the Alphabet Inc. unit's challenge to a fine doled out in 2019, saying regulators were mostly correct in their findings but made key mistakes in their probe linked to the duration of the alleged wrongdoing.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹104,200₹129,900
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

The European Commission had concluded that Google — as a dominant online ad broker — illegally prevented rivals such as Yahoo Inc. and Microsoft Corp. from placing ads on third-party websites. Wednesday's ruling can still be appealed at the bloc's top tribunal, the Court of Justice.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The decision comes on the heels of two court successes for antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager and her bid to rein in Silicon Valley. Last week she won victories at the top court against Google's attempt to avoid a €2.4 billion antitrust penalty for favoring its own product results on search and Apple Inc.'s bid to skirt a €13 billion Irish tax bill.

The EU's case into Google's AdSense service is the last of a trilogy of court disputes over cases that set the course for Vestager's tenure, which is about to end after a decade.

EU regulators targeted Google's role as an ad broker for websites, where the AdSense for Search product placed advertising on platforms including newspaper websites, blogs and travel sites.

When the Brussels watchdog hit Google with the €1.5 billion penalty in 2019, it said Google's contracts with websites prevented them from accepting rival search ads from the likes of Microsoft and Yahoo. When a user would input a query on a Google search box on websites, ads from such rivals were blocked. The problematic contracts were all dropped by 2016, when the EU escalated the investigation.

EU Mistakes

Despite confirming “the majority of the commission's findings,” judges in Wednesday's ruling said that regulators blundered in their assessment of the duration of the disputed clauses, as well as the part of the market covered by them during 2016.

The EU commission “has not established that the three clauses it had identified each constituted an abuse of a dominant position and, together, a single and continuous infringement” of antitrust rules, the court said.

In a hearing two years ago, Google's lawyers described the EU's 2019 penalty as representing a “quasi criminal fine of very large proportions.”

Mountain View, California-based Google said on Wednesday it's “pleased that the court has recognized errors in the original decision and annulled the fine. We will review the full decision closely.”

“This case is about a very narrow subset of text-only search ads placed on a limited number of publishers' websites,” the company said. “We made changes to our contracts in 2016 to remove the relevant provisions, even before the commission's decision.”

The Brussels-based commission said it “will carefully study the judgment and reflect on possible next steps.”

The EU's Google cases marked the centerpiece of Vestager's efforts to crack down on the growing power of big tech companies. She's fined the Alphabet unit more than €8 billion to date and has also launched a fourth case into Google's advertising technology business, suggesting that the firm needs to be broken up to allay antitrust concerns. A final decision in that probe is pending.

Following the EU's lead, the US Department of Justice has also taken on Google. Like Vestager, it's also pushed for a breakup of Google's adtech business, as a trial gets underway across the Atlantic.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 14:15 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to big apple update at… ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to get new features on… set up windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop upgrade night drives with these top night vision gadgets for clearer, safer road navigation bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple’s launch season might not be over: after iphone 16 this month, ipad mini, m4 macs expected in october ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update apple event 2024: when and how to watch iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ launch live in india [video] 10 best tws earbuds from jbl to buy from amazon best oneplus tws earbuds to buy in september 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free
ps6

PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know
PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets