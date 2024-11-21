Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google has kept a ‘lid’ on internal comms through concealment strategies amid antitrust fears, report says

Google has kept a ‘lid’ on internal comms through concealment strategies amid antitrust fears, report says

According to a New York Times report, Google employees were instructed to avoid sarcasm, speculation, and to “think twice” before discussing “hot topics” internally.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2024, 12:54 IST
Google has kept a ‘lid’ on internal comms through concealment strategies amid antitrust fears, report says
Seeds of this approach appear to have been sown as far back as 2008. (AFP)

Google is one of the largest entities on the internet, responsible for dispersing information and facilitating communication through its range of services, including Gmail. However, while it was busy helping hundreds of millions of users navigate their lives, it was also safeguarding itself by allegedly hiding key internal communications in anticipation of litigation, as reported by The New York Times.

The seeds of this approach appear to have been sown as far back as 2008, when Google faced antitrust scrutiny over an advertising deal with rival Yahoo. According to the Times' report, Google employees were instructed to avoid sarcasm, speculation, and to “think twice” before discussing “hot topics” internally. This led the company to tweak its internal messaging tool to enable an “off the record” option, ensuring that any incautious messages would be deleted the next day.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

“The memo became the first salvo in a 15-year campaign by Google to make deletion the default in its internal communications. Even as the internet giant stored the world's information, it created an office culture that tried to minimize its own,” the report said.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Reddit down for hours! Shows “Upstream Error, Reset” error- How to fix the issue

Discovered During Google's Recent Legal Battles With Epic Games and the US DOJ

The New York Times stated that details about this so-called “distrustful culture” were pieced together by reviewing “hundreds of documents and exhibits, as well as witness testimony, in three antitrust trials against the Silicon Valley company over the last year.”

The report claimed that Google eventually took further steps to keep a “lid” on internal communications, including advising employees to label documents as “attorney-client privileged” and adding Google lawyers to recipient lists.

“Companies anticipating litigation are required to preserve documents. But Google exempted instant messaging from automatic legal holds. If workers were involved in a lawsuit, it was up to them to turn their chat history on. From the evidence in the trials, few did,” the report added.

Judge James Donato of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, who presided over the Epic vs Google case, remarked that there was “an ingrained systemic culture of suppression of relevant evidence within Google,” and that this alleged behavior was “a frontal assault on the fair administration of justice.”

“An awful lot of evidence has likely been destroyed,” said Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, who is overseeing Google's antitrust case concerning advertising technology.

Also Read: GTA 6 new trailer around the corner? Fans dive deep into leaks and lunar phases

What Google Has to Say

Google, in a statement cited by The New York Times, said, that it (Google)“seriously our obligations to preserve and produce relevant documents. We have for years responded to inquiries and litigation, and we educate our employees about legal privilege.”

Additionally, the company claims to have presented “millions of documents” in its fight against the US DOJ alone.

Also Read: You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 12:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to receive major PS5 Pro enhancements with new PSSR 2.0 technology update- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event
PlayStation Portal

You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch speculation grows as promo suggests trailer release on…
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets