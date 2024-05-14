 Google I/O 2024: Google adds 'Ask Photos' for voice and text image searches with Gemini AI integration | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google I/O 2024: Google adds 'Ask Photos' for voice and text image searches with Gemini AI integration

Google I/O 2024: Google adds 'Ask Photos' for voice and text image searches with Gemini AI integration

Google introduces 'Ask Photos,' enabling voice and text-based image searches in Google Photos. The feature uses Gemini AI to identify specific images and details.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 23:28 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google I/O 2024
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google I/O 2024
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google I/O 2024
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google I/O 2024
icon View all Images
Google Photos adds Ask Photos feature, enabling voice and text searches for specific images and details. (Google)

Google I/O 2024: Google is integrating its Gemini AI into more of its products, with Google Photos being the latest to receive this enhancement. At the I/O developer conference, CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new feature called Ask Photos. This tool will help users locate specific images in their gallery using voice and text prompts.

AI-Powered Image Search

In the coming months, Google Photos will incorporate context-aware voice and text search capabilities to find particular images or details within them. Ask Photos will appear as a new tab at the bottom of the Google Photos app, initially available to One subscribers in US English.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Users will access this feature by tapping on the new panel, where they will see the Gemini star icon and a welcome message. The feature, announced at I/O 2024, is part of a broader initiative to integrate AI-powered functions across Google's products. Ask Photos aims to assist users in finding exact images by recognizing unique identifying aspects.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Enhanced User Experience

Google demonstrated the functionality with examples. In one instance, Gemini identified a car's license plate from a prompt asking for a specific plate number on a particular car model. In another, it pinpointed images of a child learning to swim from the user's Google Photos library. The effectiveness of such searches may vary based on the content stored in the library.

Also read: Google I/O 2024: New Gemini AI features announced for Workspace users- All Details

This feature builds on the recently introduced Photo Stacks in Google Photos, which groups near-duplicate photos and uses AI to highlight the best ones. Both features aim to help users manage and find images as their digital collections grow, with more than 6 billion images uploaded daily to Google Photos.

The Ask Photos feature will also enable users to get other types of helpful answers. For example, users could inquire about themes used for past birthday parties and receive responses with relevant photos and videos.

Ask Photos is expected to start rolling out in the coming months, with a tentative release in the summer. It is unclear if an internet connection is required or if it will be available offline.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 23:25 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch openai enhances chatgpt with free premium features and multimodal input- all that’s new openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live chatgpt is coming to iphones. confirmed! apple and openai may be soon signing a deal before ios 18 launch how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks new zero day threat revealed: google wants you to update chrome browser right now this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free use of whatsapp plus, gb whatsapp got your whatsapp account banned? here is how to fix it google cloud to offer cloud solutions to airtel customers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands
Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Smartwatches for iPhone
10 Best Smartwatch for iPhone: Seamless Integration with Your Apple Ecosystem
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets