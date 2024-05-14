Google I/O 2024: Google adds 'Ask Photos' for voice and text image searches with Gemini AI integration

Google I/O 2024: Google is integrating its Gemini AI into more of its products, with Google Photos being the latest to receive this enhancement. At the I/O developer conference, CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new feature called Ask Photos. This tool will help users locate specific images in their gallery using voice and text prompts.

AI-Powered Image Search

In the coming months, Google Photos will incorporate context-aware voice and text search capabilities to find particular images or details within them. Ask Photos will appear as a new tab at the bottom of the Google Photos app, initially available to One subscribers in US English.

Users will access this feature by tapping on the new panel, where they will see the Gemini star icon and a welcome message. The feature, announced at I/O 2024, is part of a broader initiative to integrate AI-powered functions across Google's products. Ask Photos aims to assist users in finding exact images by recognizing unique identifying aspects.

Ask Photos, a new feature coming to @GooglePhotos, makes it easier to search across your photos and videos with the help of Gemini models. It goes beyond simple search to understand context and answer more complex questions. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/OsYXZLo5S1 — Google (@Google) May 14, 2024

Enhanced User Experience

Google demonstrated the functionality with examples. In one instance, Gemini identified a car's license plate from a prompt asking for a specific plate number on a particular car model. In another, it pinpointed images of a child learning to swim from the user's Google Photos library. The effectiveness of such searches may vary based on the content stored in the library.

This feature builds on the recently introduced Photo Stacks in Google Photos, which groups near-duplicate photos and uses AI to highlight the best ones. Both features aim to help users manage and find images as their digital collections grow, with more than 6 billion images uploaded daily to Google Photos.

The Ask Photos feature will also enable users to get other types of helpful answers. For example, users could inquire about themes used for past birthday parties and receive responses with relevant photos and videos.

Ask Photos is expected to start rolling out in the coming months, with a tentative release in the summer. It is unclear if an internet connection is required or if it will be available offline.