 Google I/O 2024: Here's what to expect, from Android 15, Gemini AI to Pixel Fold 2 and more
Google I/O 2024: Here's what to expect, from Android 15, Gemini AI to Pixel Fold 2 and more

Google I/O 2024: Here's what to expect, from Android 15, Gemini AI to Pixel Fold 2 and more

Google I/O 2024 is approaching, promising updates on Android 15, Google Pixel Fold 2, Gemini AI, Wear OS 5, and Google TV. Here’s what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 12 2024, 19:00 IST
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google I/O 2024: From Android 15, Gemini AI, Pixel Fold 2, and more
Google's annual I/O conference is near, promising updates on Android, Pixel Fold, AI, Wear OS, and more. (Google)

Google is all set to host its annual I/O developer conference on May 14. Just like every year, the event will commence with a keynote presentation in front of a limited live audience while being broadcasted worldwide. While certain announcements are almost guaranteed, there are others that remain uncertain or are considered unlikely. Let's delve into what we know so far.

Android 15

Details about the upcoming Android 15 update are highly anticipated. Currently in beta, the final release is slated for post-July. Google aims to showcase new features to both developers and users alike, including satellite messaging and potentially new lockscreen widgets for tablets, battery health improvements, and a Private Space feature for enhanced privacy. While a specific launch window may not be divulged, October seems the most probable, aligning with past releases.

Google Pixel Fold 2

Following the debut of the original Pixel Fold at I/O 2023, speculation surrounding its successor, the Pixel Fold 2, is rife. Expected upgrades include a sleeker design, altered aspect ratio, and revamped camera setup, possibly powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor. Rumours suggest a potential name change to Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with a launch possibly slated for October.

Google Gemini and AI Advances

Google's generative AI technology, Gemini, is poised to take centre stage. Capable of various tasks from text generation to coding, expect discussions on future upgrades and expansions. Rumoured is Pixie, an AI assistant possibly exclusive to Pixel 9 devices. Additionally, Google Assistant's integration with Gemini could see advancements, potentially impacting smart home control.

Wear OS 5

With the company's focus on wearables evident through the Pixel Watch, a Wear OS update seems imminent. A developer panel hinting at "advances in the Watch Face Format" suggests an upcoming refresh, possibly overdue given Wear OS 4's lag behind Android versions.

Google TV and Android TV

Updates to Google's smart TV platforms are on the horizon. Developers are teased with promises of "new user experience enhancements" for both Google TV and the Android TV OS platform. Speculation also surrounds an upgraded 4K Chromecast, potentially aligning with Gemini functionality and offering improved performance and features over its predecessor, according to a 9to5Googlereport.

With Google I/O just days away, anticipation is high for the tech giant's latest offerings and innovations.

First Published Date: 12 May, 19:00 IST
