Google I/O 2025: AI Mode rolls out in Search, know how it will benefit users

Google officially started rolling out the awaited AI Mode in Search with deep research, Project Mariner and Personal context capabilities.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 21 2025, 11:57 IST
AI Modes finally debuts in Search for users in the US. Know how it works. (Google )

Google has officially kicked off the Google I/O 2025, which is the awaited developer event of the year. For the past few years, the I/O events are mostly focused on new AI developments, breakthroughs, the Gemini app, and Android versions. Similar to the previous year, AI advancements were the talk of the town in Mountain View, California. With the Gemini 2.5 series showcasing powerful performance capabilities, Google finally brings its AI Mode to users in Search. This is a new AI-powered search feature, enabling users to make more personalised web searches along with AI Overviews. The AI Mode has been in testing since late last year, now it's finally rolling out in Google Search in the US.

AI Mode in Search: What's the hype?

Last year, Google started testing AI Mode in Search in Labs to enhance Google's AI search capabilities. Now, this new Search feature is officially rolling out to all users in the US. How is it different from AI Overviews? Well, the AI Mode sits below the Google Search tab. It comes with a dedicated interface, where users can interact with AI to conduct web searches and also ask follow-up questions with helpful links.

Google highlighted that the AI Mode and AI Overviews are now powered by custom Gemini 2.5 models. But, how exactly will the AI Mode benefit users? Google says that it breaks down the user query or prompt for web search into several subtopics. Then it runs several different searches or queries simultaneously. This helps “ Search to dive deeper into the web than a traditional search on Google, helping you discover even more of what the web has to offer and find incredible.”

With AI Mode, Google brings deep research, Project Mariner and Personal context capabilities. The most intriguing part of AI Mode will be its ability to remember past conversations and provide users with a more personalised response. It is also integrated with Gmail, enabling users to generate mail responses based on custom style and tonality. While Google has started rolling out the AI Mode in the US, it is unclear when the feature will be available globally.

First Published Date: 21 May, 00:22 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets