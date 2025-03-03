Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google I/O 2025: AI upgrades, Android 16, Wear OS, XR innovations and more to watch for

Google I/O 2025: AI upgrades, Android 16, Wear OS, XR innovations and more to watch for

Google I/O 2025 is approaching, promising key updates on Android, AI advancements, Wear OS, and Android XR. Here’s what to expect from the annual event.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 03 2025, 11:09 IST
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google I/O 2025
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google I/O 2025
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google I/O 2025
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google I/O 2025
Google I/O 2025 will showcase AI advancements, software updates, and platform developments across Google's ecosystem. (Google)

Google I/O 2025 will take place on May 20-21, bringing updates across its software and AI ecosystem. The event is expected to focus on AI advancements, software updates, and new platform integrations. While Google's announcements often follow patterns seen in previous years, a few key developments are likely to stand out.

Android XR Release Date

Google is expected to announce a launch date for Android XR, its operating system for extended reality devices. Initially revealed in December 2024, the platform is designed to support a wide range of XR applications. Samsung showcased an Android XR prototype in early 2025, hinting at an upcoming release. Google may provide more details on the device's features and compatibility with existing apps, as all Play Store apps will be accessible on the platform.

Also read: Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

AI Expansions in Google Products

Google continues to expand AI integrations across its services. Gemini-powered tools have been added to Photos, Search, and Workspace, with more features expected. Circle to Search, AI Overviews, and YouTube may see new AI-driven capabilities. NotebookLM Plus, an AI-powered note-taking assistant, is set for early 2025, but Google may provide further details or enhancements at the event.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 launched with flagship AI features

Project Astra Updates

Project Astra, introduced at Google I/O 2024, focuses on AI-driven real-world interaction through video and audio inputs. The technology aims to enhance AI comprehension of its surroundings, potentially transforming how devices interpret and respond to user inputs. More details on its development and applications may be revealed.

Wear OS Future Roadmap

Wear OS 5.1 is expected to launch in mid-2025, with updates based on Android 15. While new features such as unified authentication and watch speaker playback are already outlined, Google I/O may provide insights into long-term plans for Wear OS. Google may also address future AI integrations, including Gemini for Wear OS.

Also read: MacBook Air with M4 chip likely to launch this week- Here's what we know

Android 16 Launch Timeline

Android 16 is on track for a stable release in Q2 2025. Beta updates have rolled out as scheduled, and a full launch is expected around June 3. New features include enhanced predictive back gestures, photo picker search, and improved Wi-Fi location tracking. Google I/O may confirm the official release date and provide insights into how the update will reach other Android devices later in the year.

Google I/O 2025 will likely center on these announcements, reinforcing its focus on AI and software advancements. The event will provide a clearer picture of Google's plans for the coming year.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 11:09 IST
