Google I/O 2025: Gemini Live with camera now free for everyone, Veo 3 for AI Ultra and other reveals

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: May 21 2025, 00:21 IST
Google I/O 2025: Gemini Live Camera now free for everyone, Veo 3 for AI Ultra and other big reveals
Google I/O 2025 is in full swing, and Google has already made a host of major announcements. (Google)

Google I/O 2025 has finally kicked off. And during the keynote, Google unveiled that there is a lot new with Gemini, as was expected. Google says that these new features and abilities make the whole experience more personal and powerful. Here, let us tell you what's new. Read on.

Gemini live with camera and screen sharing is now free for everyone

Google announced that starting today, 20 May, Gemini live with camera and screen sharing is going to be available for free for everyone, including both Android and iOS users.

Veo 3 and Imagen 4, Google's latest video and image generation models, are going to be available in the Gemini app

Google's Imagen 4 is its latest text-to-image model. Google says it can create visuals with lifelike detail and better text and typography outputs. This is going to be available for everyone in Gemini app.

As for Veo 3, well, it is not limited to just visuals. It also has the ability to generate sounds or even character dialogue, all from simple text-based prompts. This model is going to be available inside the Gemini app for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US for now.

Now add your own sources in Deep Research

Google has also announced that you will now be able to complete and customise deep research reports. And that, you will be able to combine both public data with your own private PDFs and images.

Gemini is coming to Chrome

Google, from 21 May, is going to be bringing Gemini into Chrome on desktop for Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US, by using English as the language on Google Chrome on Windows and macOS. This will allow for you to ask Gemini where complex information is on any web page and summarise any information. Google says that that in the future, Gemini will also be able to work across various multiple tabs and navigate websites on your behalf.

Google Canvas is now more powerful with Gemini 2.5 models

Google Canvas makes it possible for users to describe an idea and watch the Canvas feature create the code for them. Now, Google says, with 2.5, Gemini Canvas is now more powerful. You can create interactive infographics, quizzes, and even podcast and audio overviews in over 45 languages. Google says that users are rapidly bringing entire applications to life from your simple text page descriptions. Google says this dramatically lowers the barrier to creating software and prototyping ideas.

Gemini AI Pro and Gemini AI Ultra: Google's brand-new plans

Google already had a Gemini Advanced subscription, and now it is introducing two new subscriptions called Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra. Google AI Pro will cost $19.99 and expands on Gemini Advanced. Features like Flow, NotebookLM mode, all with higher rate limits and other special features.

As for Google AI Ultra, Google says it gets you access to Google's most powerful models, like Google Veo and high rate limits. Google says you can think of the Ultra plan as a VIP pass to Google AI. Google AI Ultra is going to be only available in the US, with availability for more countries expanding soon, and it is going to cost $249.99 US dollars per month.

First Published Date: 21 May, 00:21 IST
