Google Identity Check feature: What is it and how it will protect against smartphone theft
How does Google’s new Identity Check feature improve security and protect Android devices from theft? Here’s what you need to know about this new feature.
Smartphone theft continues to pose a significant challenge worldwide, despite ongoing efforts to mitigate the issue. In response, Google is introducing the Identity Check feature as part of Android 15's “Theft Protection” suite, aiming to improve device security.
Smartphones hold sensitive data, and if stolen, these devices can expose users to risks like identity theft, financial fraud, and privacy breaches. Google highlighted the importance of enhanced security in a recent blog post, emphasising the need for proactive measures to protect user data in the event of theft.
Google Identity Check Feature: Biometric Authentication for Enhanced Security
The Identity Check feature, currently being rolled out to Pixel smartphones and Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 15, adds a layer of security that prevents unauthorised access to digital accounts, even if the device is unlocked or the password has been compromised. When activated, the feature requires users to complete biometric authentication to access critical accounts and device settings, particularly when the phone is outside designated trusted locations. Users can configure trusted places, such as home or work addresses, to ensure the device remains secure in familiar environments.
Integrated within the theft protection settings on Android 15 devices, Identity Check mandates biometric verification before allowing users to modify key settings, including PIN changes, disabling theft protection, or accessing sensitive account details like Passkeys. The feature aims to safeguard against unauthorised actions by requiring identification when the device is located outside trusted zones.
This security measure is designed to protect users if their phone is left unattended or accessed by an unauthorised person, even if the device is unlocked. By confirming the user's identity when the device is outside a trusted location, Identity Check offers additional protection beyond standard theft detection methods. Google is also expanding its theft detection lock feature, which is now available on Android 10 and newer versions, as part of a broader effort to address smartphone theft.
Industry Collaboration for Better Protection
Google has teamed up with GSMA and industry experts to enhance the fight against mobile device theft. The collaboration includes sharing information, tools, and strategies for better protection. Additionally, a white paper, developed in partnership with the mobile industry, will provide further guidance on safeguarding individuals and organisations from device theft.
The Identity Check feature is initially launching on Pixel devices with Android 15 and Samsung Galaxy devices running the One UI 7 update. Users can expect an update for their devices soon, as Google continues to strengthen security features on Android.
