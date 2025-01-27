Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google Identity Check feature: What is it and how it will protect against smartphone theft

Google Identity Check feature: What is it and how it will protect against smartphone theft

How does Google’s new Identity Check feature improve security and protect Android devices from theft? Here’s what you need to know about this new feature.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 27 2025, 11:57 IST
Icon
5 Google Maps features that are not available in India
Google Identity Check feature
1/6 Google Maps is the most popular navigation app that is used in over 220 countries. It gives real-time traffic, navigation and transit details based on the country of the user. There are many features of Google Maps that are available in other countries and not in India. Here’s a look at some of them:
Google Identity Check feature
2/6 Google launched the search with live view feature in September last year. This feature facilitates the search functionality with augmented reality. The users can use their smartphone cameras to take a visual tour of the route through floating arrows by using the Live View AR feature of Google Maps. The Live View AR feature displays the relative location of landmarks more accurately. For instance, for visiting the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, users can open the Live View AR feature on their smartphone and reach the location by following the visual guide. According to Google, currently the feature is accessible in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Paris and Tokyo. It is coming soon to Barcelona, Dublin and Madrid. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/6 The Indoor Live View feature is the extension of the outdoor live view. Similar to outdoor live view that helps in locating outdoor landmarks, the indoor live view helps users in navigation inside malls, train stations and airports. As per Google, the indoor view feature is available in more than 1,000 new airports, malls and train stations across  Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, Prague, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Taipei.
image caption
4/6 Immersive view feature was launched by Google last year for enabling users to look at the multi-dimensional views of an area along with the details such around traffic, weather and busyness. Google maps uses predictive modeling technology to find the historical information about a place and predict how the area will be like the next day, in the coming week and month. For instance, a user can go to the immersive view option to look at the details about the traffic status, peak hours, entry timings and the views of Red Fort and plan their visit accordingly. The time slider within the feature will allow them to view how the monument appears during different times of a day. Users can also check out the nearby restaurants and hotels before visiting the place. The immersive view feature is available in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo on Android and iOS.
image caption
5/6 By using Google Maps eco-friendly route feature, the users can travel to their desired destinations by taking an eco-friendly route. Google Maps enabled eco-friendly routing system uses the AI and information from local authorities for determining the fastest and most fuel efficient travel route for users. The feature also allows users to compare between two routes based on fuel-efficiency and travelling time and select accordingly. Google Maps eco-friendly route feature is available in US, Canada and 40 other countries in Europe. 
image caption
6/6 Google introduced the lite navigation feature for cyclists under its eco-friendly navigation initiative. Lite navigation enables cyclists to travel without the need of filling details of navigation and cycle with ease without touching their phones. Lite navigation helps cyclists in keeping track of details like trip progress, elevation of route and real-time ETA updates without the need of entering turn by turn navigation details. 
Google Identity Check feature
icon View all Images
Google's new “Identity Check” feature in Android 15 offers enhanced protection against smartphone theft. (Google)

Smartphone theft continues to pose a significant challenge worldwide, despite ongoing efforts to mitigate the issue. In response, Google is introducing the Identity Check feature as part of Android 15's “Theft Protection” suite, aiming to improve device security.

Smartphones hold sensitive data, and if stolen, these devices can expose users to risks like identity theft, financial fraud, and privacy breaches. Google highlighted the importance of enhanced security in a recent blog post, emphasising the need for proactive measures to protect user data in the event of theft.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Also read: OpenAI launches operator: Autonomous AI agent to simplify online tasks with minimal user involvement

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Google Identity Check Feature: Biometric Authentication for Enhanced Security

The Identity Check feature, currently being rolled out to Pixel smartphones and Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 15, adds a layer of security that prevents unauthorised access to digital accounts, even if the device is unlocked or the password has been compromised. When activated, the feature requires users to complete biometric authentication to access critical accounts and device settings, particularly when the phone is outside designated trusted locations. Users can configure trusted places, such as home or work addresses, to ensure the device remains secure in familiar environments.

Also read: iPhone 17 to miss out on this BIG display upgrade: Here's what we know

Integrated within the theft protection settings on Android 15 devices, Identity Check mandates biometric verification before allowing users to modify key settings, including PIN changes, disabling theft protection, or accessing sensitive account details like Passkeys. The feature aims to safeguard against unauthorised actions by requiring identification when the device is located outside trusted zones.

This security measure is designed to protect users if their phone is left unattended or accessed by an unauthorised person, even if the device is unlocked. By confirming the user's identity when the device is outside a trusted location, Identity Check offers additional protection beyond standard theft detection methods. Google is also expanding its theft detection lock feature, which is now available on Android 10 and newer versions, as part of a broader effort to address smartphone theft.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Design video leaked, here's what it will look like

Industry Collaboration for Better Protection

Google has teamed up with GSMA and industry experts to enhance the fight against mobile device theft. The collaboration includes sharing information, tools, and strategies for better protection. Additionally, a white paper, developed in partnership with the mobile industry, will provide further guidance on safeguarding individuals and organisations from device theft.

The Identity Check feature is initially launching on Pixel devices with Android 15 and Samsung Galaxy devices running the One UI 7 update. Users can expect an update for their devices soon, as Google continues to strengthen security features on Android.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 11:57 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 characters

GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?
No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything
Grand Taking Ages

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets