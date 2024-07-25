 Google integrates Mistral AI's codestral model: What is it and how will it help developers? | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google integrates Mistral AI's codestral model: What is it and how will it help developers?

Google integrates Mistral AI's codestral model: What is it and how will it help developers?

Google Cloud partners with Mistral AI to integrate Codestral into its Vertex AI platform to enhance its code generation and developer efficiency with advanced AI capabilities.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 17:13 IST
Icon
Google Cloud 2023 innovations: AI-powered collaborative workspaces - what it unveiled
Google integrates Mistral AI's codestral model
1/7 Generative AI in Google Workspace: Google Cloud introduced AI-powered features in Google Docs and Gmail, aligning with Google's AI Principles. Users can collaborate seamlessly with AI assistance in content creation, brainstorming, data analysis, and auto-generation of multimedia content.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/7 Duet AI in Google Workspace: Duet AI enhances productivity in Google Workspace, providing features like content refinement in Gmail and Google Docs, image creation in Google Slides, data insights in Google Sheets, and fostering meaningful connections in Google Meet. (pexel)
image caption
3/7 Duet AI in Google Cloud: Launched during Google I/O 2023, Duet AI in Google Cloud offers personalized experiences, including real-time code recommendations, chat assistance, and AI-powered prompts for building intelligent business applications on AppSheet.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/7 Vertex AI Search and Conversation: It empowers developers with limited ML skills to leverage Google's foundation models and search expertise. This tool enables the creation of enterprise-grade generative AI applications by combining various enterprise systems.
image caption
5/7 PaLM API, MakerSuite, and Vertex AI: Google Cloud introduced the PaLM API for safe experimentation with LLMs, MakerSuite for easy prototyping and model tuning, and new capabilities in Vertex AI, including gen AI support, three new foundation models, Embedding APIs, RLHF, and a Generative AI studio.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/7 Digital Watermarking on Vertex AI: Leveraging Google DeepMind SynthID, Google Cloud introduced advanced digital watermarking on Vertex AI, embedding watermarks directly into image pixels to make them invisible to the human eye and resistant to tampering. (unsplash)
image caption
7/7 Strategic Partnerships and Customer Collaborations: Collaborated with ONDC for a nationwide hackathon, democratizing access to digital commerce powered by gen AI; Partnered with MeitY to offer cybersecurity scholarships and train government officials;  Extended the partnership with Apollo Hospitals for the omnichannel digital healthcare experience, Apollo 24|7; Established a "Chair Professorship" in gen AI at IIT Bombay. (unaplash)
Google integrates Mistral AI's codestral model
icon View all Images
Google Cloud partners with Mistral AI to integrate the innovative Codestral model into its platform. (Reuters)

Google Cloud has announced a strategic partnership with the French AI startup Mistral AI, aiming to advance its Vertex AI platform. This collaboration will see the integration of Mistral's innovative code generation model, Codestral, into Google's cloud based AI services.

Mistral AI, known for its advanced technology, has become a prominent player in the European AI landscape. Google Cloud's move to incorporate Codestral represents a significant milestone, positioning it as the first major cloud provider to offer this advanced model as a fully managed service.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹116,000₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: WhatsApp may soon get Instagram-like reshare feature, ability to mention contacts in status updates

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In a recent statement as reported by Reuters, Google Cloud highlighted its commitment to open and adaptable AI ecosystems, stating, “Today, we're introducing Codestral, Mistral AI's first openweight generative AI model explicitly designed for code generation tasks.” This integration aims to equip developers with a powerful tool to automate code writing and enhance development efficiency.

Mistral AI has garnered notable recognition, supported by substantial funding exceeding €1 billion. The company is now acknowledged as a leading force in the AI sector, attracting significant attention and forming valuable partnerships. 

Also read: After massive Microsoft Windows outage, CrowdStrike now sending gift cards worth over Rs. 830 as an apology

The integration of Mistral AI's Codestral model brings several key benefits:

  • Multilingual Capabilities: Mistral AI supports a dozen languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, and Chinese.
  • Coding Proficiency: The model is trained on over 80 programming languages, such as Python, Java, C++, and specialised languages like Swift and Fortran.
  • AgentCentric Design: Mistral AI offers advanced agentic capabilities, including native function calling and JSON output.
  • Advanced Reasoning: It features state-of-the-art mathematical and reasoning skills.

Developers using Google Cloud can access Mistral AI's models by specifying names like mistrallarge@2407 for Mistral Large, mistralnemo@2407 for Mistral Nemo, and codestral@2405 for Codestral. Google recommends using model versions with an @ symbol due to potential version differences.

Also read: Indian Govt issues ‘high' risk warning for these Google users, personal data and banking details at risk

Mistral AI's rapid growth is further highlighted by recent collaborations, such as its partnership with BNP Paribas to leverage its language models across various business operations.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 17:12 IST
Trending: will smartphone prices reduce after budget 2024? don’t expect any major surprise bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it massive 100-foot asteroid making close approach to earth today: check speed, distance iphone users to soon get ios 17.6 update: check what's new and how to update vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of launch of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more performance showdown: mediatek's upcoming dimensity 8400 chipset may beat snapdragon 8 gen 3 how to hide your instagram online status from others samsung to roll out ai features to these older galaxy models: check out the phones who may get the ai power qualcomm to unveil new snapdragon pcs and mobile chipset in india on july 30: here’s what you can expect igl warns customers of new scam: what is it, how it works and what you can do to stay safe
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets