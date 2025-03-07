Google introduces Gemini 2.0-powered search AI Mode- Know how it will work

Google recently launched the advanced AI model, the Gemini 2.0, back in December 2024. Now, the company is expanding its powers to more services, allowing users to take advantage of advanced AI capabilities. Now, in a new announcement, the tech giant has introduced a new experimental feature called “AI Mode” for Search users which will work as a smart search assist alongside the AI Overviews features. This new addition is a separate Search mode which claims to offer “advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities.” We can also say that it's a new ChatGPT Search competitor, bringing AI boost to users' search queries. Know what AI Mode is and how it will work.

What is AI Mode for Google Search?

Google Search now includes a new AI-powered feature called AI Mode which is backed by the latest Gemini 2.0 model. Google says that this new search feature can “expand what AI Overviews can do”, therefore, will bring advanced multimodal capabilities, allowing users to resolve their complex search queries more efficiently. In AI Mode, users can ask any kind of questions and get AI-powered responses. Search users can also ask follow-up questions and the AI model will provide responses along with web links.

How to access Google AI Mode on Search?

As of now, the AI Mode in Search is an experimental feature, therefore, users will have to first join the Search Labs waitlist. Once the waitlist is approved, users will get an email for the confirmation. Now, users can directly visit the google.com/aimode or a new tab is available on the search filter. Then users will be directed to the chatbot-like interface which says “Ask AI Mode.” Additionally, it also includes an AI Mode history, allowing users to revisit queries they have asked.

Currently, the feature is only available to Google One AI Premium subscribers for testing in Google Labs. We expect the stable version to roll out in the near future. This new AI Mode for Search could be a big thing for Google. However, past experiences with AI Overview's hallucinations also raise concerns over its accuracy.

