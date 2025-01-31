Google Introduces ‘Identity Check’ feature for Pixel phones: Know what is it and how it works

Google has begun rolling out the Identity Check feature for its Pixel smartphones. This feature, first announced last week, is now becoming widely available for devices running Android 15.

The Identity Check feature enhances security on supported devices by requiring users to verify their identity through biometric data when accessing specific resources, especially outside their designated trusted locations. With the feature activated, users can set one or more trusted locations where biometric authentication is not needed. However, once users step outside these trusted areas, they will need to authenticate with their biometrics to access key settings and features, such as device settings, account management, Passkeys, or changes to PIN or biometric data.

Also read: Own these Apple devices? Update now to protect against hacks, says Indian govt

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

List of Features Requiring Biometric Verification

Google has provided a list of features and resources that will require biometric verification when users are outside of trusted locations. These include adding or removing Google accounts, setting up a new device, turning off Identity Check, modifying Theft Protection features, disabling Find My Device, performing a factory reset, updating biometric data, and accessing passwords or Passkeys through Google Password Manager.

This feature builds on Google's broader Theft Protection suite, which includes tools like Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock, further strengthening the security measures available to Android users.

Also read: India IT minister praises DeepSeek's low-cost AI, compares it with own investment approach

How to Enable the Identity Check Feature

For Google Pixel users looking to enable the Identity Check feature, the process is straightforward. Users must first ensure their devices are updated to the latest version of Android OS. After that, they can follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on the Pixel device. Tap on the Google option. Select All Services and then tap Theft Protection. Tap the Identity Check option. Sign in to the Google account, then add a lock screen and biometric data. Set up trusted places. Tap Done to complete the setup.

Also read: Netflix brings full-season download feature with just one tap for iPhone and iPad users - Details

The rollout of the Identity Check feature for Pixel smartphones running Android 15 is already underway. Samsung devices running One UI 7 will receive the feature in the coming weeks, while other Android devices will get it later this year.