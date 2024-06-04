Google is testing 'Auto Dark Mode' for iPhone users: Here's what to expect

Google has introduced a new feature in its Search Labs for the Google app on iOS, aimed at enhancing user experience by automatically converting websites to dark mode. This experimental feature, known as "Auto Dark Mode," ensures that users can stay in dark mode regardless of the website they visit.

Auto Dark Mode Feature

The Google app on iPhone, which functions similarly to a browser with its own tab system, now includes the "Auto Dark Mode" experiment. When this feature is enabled, websites will match the app's dark theme, provided the device itself is set to dark mode. This ensures a consistent browsing experience without sudden shifts between dark and light themes. Users can easily activate this feature by tapping the beaker icon in the top-left corner of the Google app.

To disable Auto Dark Mode for specific websites, users can click on the new sun icon that appears in the address bar, allowing them to revert to the site's original theme. Google notes that the quality of the conversion to dark mode can vary and that this feature does not apply to websites that already offer a native dark theme.

Availability and Other Experiments

Currently, Auto Dark Mode is exclusive to the iOS version of the Google app and is not available on Android devices. This feature is part of a broader range of experiments under Google Search Labs, which include "Talk to a Live Representative," "Notes on Search," and AI tools for browsing. These experiments were showcased during the I/O 2024 event, highlighting Google's ongoing efforts to enhance user interaction and experience through innovative features.

Google's introduction of Auto Dark Mode in its iOS app is a step towards providing a more seamless and visually comfortable browsing experience. While the feature is still experimental and exclusive to iOS, it represents Google's broader strategy to integrate user-friendly innovations within its search and browsing functionalities. Users interested in trying out Auto Dark Mode can enable it through the Search Labs section of the Google app on their iPhones.

